CHAMPAIGN — When C-U at Home reopened in mid-August after a several-month pause in services, it enacted a new policy that is concerning other agencies serving the homeless in Champaign County.
C-U at Home’s overnight shelters for the homeless are now “sober” shelters.
C-U at Home Managing Director Aleta Keith and Rob Dalhaus, its community outreach and development director, didn’t return calls or emails from The News-Gazette.
But a sober shelter generally requires guests to abstain from drugs and alcohol.
The agency posted on its website that the change to sober shelters for men and women had been made in August.
Since many homeless people struggle with drug- and alcohol-abuse issues, a policy that requires drug and alcohol abstinence creates a high barrier to access, said Thomas Bates, coordinator of the Champaign County Continuum of Service Providers to the Homeless.
“Ultimately, what that leads to is a lot of folks not being able to access emergency shelter,” he said.
C-U at Home Board President Maggie Johnson said that after safety issues resulted in the agency making the decision to pause operations earlier in the year, strict er policies were implemented.
“As is often the case with new policies, we are revisiting these in consultation with our guests and community partners as we go,” she said.
Bates also said a sober-shelter policy would place C-U at Home in violation of requirements for about $47,000 it received in a one-time grant as part of the first federal coronavirus relief act passed in 2020 that was intended, in part, to make more emergency shelter available to homeless people.
The Champaign County Continuum of Service Providers to the Homeless — which includes dozens of local agencies that work cooperatively on issues affecting the homeless — expressed concerns about C-U at Home’s new sober-shelter policy and formally notified the agency in a letter July 30 (and again in another letter last week) that operating sober shelters violates Housing First standards.
Housing First prioritizes housing — a place where someone can feel safe and secure — as the most basic need that must be met before other issues can be addressed, Bates said.
Claudia Lennhoff, executive director of Champaign County Health Care Consumers, has seen the impact of a change to sober shelter on some of her agency’s clients — some of whom her agency had to put up in hotels while the C-U at Home shelters were closed, she said.
They’ve struggled with the weather and with being victims of crimes, and some have committed such crimes as breaking into cars trying to survive, she said.
“If you are working in the field of providing shelter to homeless individuals, you should not cherry pick the easiest clients with whom to work,” Lennhoff said. “All people need and deserve shelter. Federal funding also requires that shelters that receive that funding not put up barriers to receiving shelter.”
Lennhoff acknowledged that people who are homeless often have complex and challenging needs, but she said “a shelter needs to be prepared to deal with those issues.”
They need to have the appropriate policies and rules, following evidence-based best practices, and they need to have the appropriate staff that includes trained and experienced professionals,” she said.
Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth said there are more homeless people on the streets lately, and while she’s asked C-U at Home what its current screening practices are for its shelters, that remains unclear.
“I asked the question ‘What is the screening process,” she said. “I’m not going to send people to a shelter where they’re just going to be turned away.”
The township’s own emergency housing program, which started in a hotel during the pandemic, is poised to move to a new permanent location in two apartment buildings bought by the township in downtown Urbana, she said.
Meanwhile, after several women posted on social media Monday night that they had quit their jobs that day at C-U at Home’s women’s shelter, Johnson sent the following response from the board:
“The C-U at Home Board of Directors is aware of the current allegations on social media. Our current focus is on serving the men and women at the shelter and ensuring adequate safety and staffing is in place. We are reviewing the concerns brought forward and will conduct thorough research.
“C-U at Home has experienced major growing pains in the recent past due to our exponential growth in programming. Providing shelter and support to homeless individuals, many of whom experience substance abuse or mental health challenges, is difficult work.
“With growth comes wisdom, and as hard as we try, we may not have always gotten it right the first time. However, we continue to be committed to improving and serving our community.”