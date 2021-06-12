CHAMPAIGN — C-U at Home will continue to keep its daytime drop-in center and overnight shelters for the homeless on pause for some time longer, Executive Director Rob Dalhaus III said Friday.
When those services were interrupted May 12, C-U at Home officials said they had hoped to be back on track to fully resume them Monday.
But the same staffing shortage that prompted the pause in services has continued, Dalhaus said.
Several interviews have been conducted, he said, but so far, no new employees have been hired — though some are in later rounds of interviewing.
“We’re leaving no stone unturned in attempting to get applicants,” Dalhaus said.
He was reluctant to project another possible reopening date, he said, but he remains optimistic and hopeful.
Several homeless people who had been staying at the men’s and women’s shelters that C-U at Home operates at 70 E. Washington St., C, have been able to find beds in other shelters, some have been staying at hotels and some have been staying with family members, Dalhaus said.
The overnight shelters are continuing to house a small number of people on track for more permanent housing through the Housing Authority of Champaign County.
The agency’s daytime drop-in center, also at 70 E. Washington St., C, remains open for two hours a day, four days a week, for people to come and shower and pick up mail.
The agency is also covering the cost of laundry for the homeless at a nearby laundromat, Dalhaus said.
Dalhaus said C-U at Home staff has visited other homeless shelters in the past month and has been working on revising policies and procedures at the shelter to make it a safer and more effective environment.