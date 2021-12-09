URBANA — The C-U Optimist Club is revving up for a new year of cheer without its main, 70-year fundraiser — Christmas-tree sales.
The club won’t host the event for the second year in a row, listing two reasons: COVID-19 safety and logistics.
“From my standpoint as the president, we’re really trying to look out for the safety of our older members,” club President Marcus Johnson said. “Logistically, it didn’t look like it was going to work.”
The organization typically orders about 400 trees from out of state, said Secretary Tori Exum, and getting the lot and tent to sell them from usually happens months ahead of time.
The nonprofit is going forward with a full year of events on surplus cash. The club hasn’t hosted an official fundraiser in about two years, so this wasn’t an easy decision, Exum said.
“We’ve got people who say ‘You’ve got the best tree sales,’ or ‘I’ve been coming here since the ‘60s, and now it’s a family tradition,’” she said. “We hope to bring it back next year.”
The club’s slate of youth activities — like the youth oratorical and essay contests that can lead to college scholarships, or the junior golf tournament and fishing derby in 2022 — is still on, Exum said.
“The way things are now in the world as a whole and the community so much mental-health discussion going on, we feel it’s important to dig in and invest in our youth and give them some things to do, some opportunity, some recognition,” she said.
The club is currently preparing for the Adopt-a-Family Christmas tradition with the Children’s Advocacy Center, where members gather a holiday wish list from underprivileged children and their families.
“We take that list and actually go out and shop, and we wrap the gifts and drop them off at their respective agencies for the families to come and pick up,” Exum said.
In 2019, Exum said the club bought presents for nearly 70 children.
Supporters can send donations to P.O. Box 872, Urbana, IL 61803.
“Any little bit helps in a year where we’re basically not doing any fundraising,” Exum said.