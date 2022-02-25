CHAMPAIGN — ReStore, the retail store operated by Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County, is getting a merchandise boost of brand-new furniture to sell from Carter’s Furniture in Urbana.
Carter’s is in the process of donating $25,000 worth of furniture to Habitat’s ReStore at 119 E. University Ave., C, the agency said.
ReStore, which serves as a fundraiser for Habitat, sells mostly used items that have been donated, including furniture, household goods, appliances, building materials and working electronics.
The new furniture coming from Carter’s includes new dinette sets, tables, chairs, some upholstered furniture, an entertainment unit and lots of pictures and wall art, Carter’s President Allen Carter said.
These are items that are usable but haven’t sold — some because they’re in discontinued styles or fabrics, Carter said.
This isn’t the first time Carter’s has donated to Habitat. Carter said the store has been making similar donations over the last decade or so. The furniture store has also made some donations to Salt & Light, he said.
Carter’s runs a small clearance center in its store for inventory that is gaining a bit of age, he said, but that area can become a bit full. By donating the extras, he said, Habitat can benefit.
“We want it to be sold by them,” he said. “It helps them create some income.”
Carter’s is set to close out its fiscal year March 31, so now is a great time to make the donation, Carter said.
“We like to clean up, clean out,” he said.
Proceeds from ReStore sales help Habitat fund its mission of providing decent, affordable housing.
Habitat Executive Director Chad Hoffman said Carter has been generous to the agency over the years and the new furniture being donated should be a big draw to get more shoppers into ReStore.
While the donated furniture won’t sell for new-furniture prices, it should generate several thousand dollars in sales, Hoffman said.
“That’s a huge impact for us,” he said.
Habitat’s goal for ReStore is to generate enough money in sales to fund two affordable homes a year, he said.
ReStore’s sales are up over what they were last year, and are nearing pre-pandemic levels, Hoffman said. Habitat has also resumed pickups for donated furniture two days a week, he said.