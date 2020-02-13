CHAMPAIGN — C-U at Home remains about $25,000 short of meeting its $350,000 fundraising goal, but a local company has offered to help by making a matching gift to help fill the gap.
Champaign Asphalt Co. is offering a matching gift of up to $15,000 to help encourage the community to help C-U at Home meet its goal, the organization said.
C-U at Home will continue taking donations from its recent One Winter Night fundraiser through Feb. 21 at cuathome.us.
One Winter Night funds two-thirds of C-U at Home’s operating budget. Part of this year’s goal is intended to help fund a new year-round emergency shelter for men and women by Nov. 1.