CHAMPAIGN — City employees pledged nearly $100,000 to charity this year, easily surpassing their goal of $90,000.
A total of 185 employees of the city of Champaign pledged $97,132 to United Way’s Combined Charities campaign, up from $88,000 last year and $75,000 in 2015.
“They have always been a very supportive partner of ours in the community, and each year they strive to top the previous year of what they did,” said Nancy Suchomski, director of workplace campaign giving for the United Way of Champaign County.
“I was wondering if they could because it was such a big total, and I was pleasantly surprised when they came in at the amount they did,” she said.
Said Associate City Planner Ben LeRoy, who organizes the campaign: “In all five of my years doing this, we’ve set a new record for either the total pledge or the number of donors. It’s nice to continue to see growth.”
Through the combined charities campaign, employees pledge to have a certain amount taken out of their paychecks for the following year.
It either goes to United Way or one of 750 charities United Way supports, which employees can choose from.
LeRoy chooses to give a portion to an organization that provides grants to local human services agencies that can be used to buy MTD bus passes for their clients at a reduced cost.
“That one is meaningful to me because as an urban planner, one thing I like to do is make our community as accessible to as many people as possible,” he said. “And getting people on board our great transit system is personally and professionally meaningful to me.”