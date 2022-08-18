CHAMPAIGN — Five months after a brand-new city of Champaign department was launched to carry out a plan for reducing gun violence in the community, one of the challenges Rachel Joy faces is making folks aware of the work she and her staff are doing.
Appointed director of the city’s new Equity and Engagement department in March, Joy said one of her goals for the rest of this year is to get out in front of the community so people understand what this new department is all about and how it can help.
“It’s not just, obviously, gun violence,” she said. “We have the other divisions that do a lot of work in engagement and working with the community.”
Some things to know about Champaign’s new Equity and Engagement department:
- It has three divisions, a current staff of nine that’s poised to grow to 11 this year and a budget of about $5.35 million — of which $1.25 million is for operations, including salaries.
- The bulk of the budget is funding grants to community agencies serving as the city’s partners in its anti-gun violence plan.
- One of the department’s three divisions, Community Safety and Justice, is implementing the activities of the blueprint, Joy said. Part of that task is monitoring the social service agencies that have received grant money to make sure they’re providing the services they’ve promised, she said.
The city has contracted with an evaluation firm to measure impact and results, she said.
The Community Safety and Justice division is the department’s largest division, staff-wise, with currently four employees and a fifth to be added.
At present, this division has a manager, two justice victim advocates and an impact outreach worker, with one more impact outreach worker to be hired, Joy said.
Jorge Elvir, the manager of this division, said staff members are out knocking on doors a couple of days a week to reach out to neighborhoods, especially those impacted by gun violence. They’ve also been holding meetings in neighborhoods where gun violence has occurred, typically within a week of a shooting incident, and may be launching some round-table discussions, he said.
Another division, called Community Outreach and Engagement, has two staff members, a manager and community relations specialist, and its manager Tracy Parsons coordinates the work of the Champaign County Community Coalition.
This division is also intended to work on initiatives for youth development and with minority-owned and women-owned businesses to find innovative ways to help them succeed and grow, according to Joy.
“A lot of times, those businesses don’t have access to a lot of resources,” she said.
The third division, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, is being headed by an interim manager and also will have one more staff person.
This division enforces the city’s human rights ordinance, investigates discrimination complaints and is the staff support for the city’s Human Relations Commission and Citizen Review Subcommittee that reviews complaints against police, Joy said.
Joy said she hopes to have the department fully staffed by the end of the year. Some of the partner agencies that received grants are also still in the process of hiring staff for the work they’re taking on with the city, she said.
City officials will be having the first of what will be monthly meetings next week to include all the social service partner agencies, in part to address any gaps or overlaps, Joy said.
“We want to make sure they can collaborate with each other, work together,” she said.
Those partner agencies include the Champaign school district, Carle Foundation Hospital, First Followers, Crime Stoppers, Youth and Family Peer Alliance, DREAAM program, East Central Illinois Youth for Christ and STEAM Genius, Champaign County Housing Authority YouthBuild program, and CU Trauma and Resilience Initiative.
While the city receives about a dozen human rights complaints a year, it’s not because more discrimination in housing, employment and other areas doesn’t exist, according to Joy. It’s more about a lack of awareness in the community.
“It’s that people don’t know we exist,” Joy said. “That’s what we want to do — we have to go out to the community and say here we are and these things shouldn’t happen. The educational piece, the outreach piece, is huge, because people aren’t aware that this department exists.”
More to know about this new department’s budget:
- Of the $1.25 million in operational expenses, about
- $1 million is covering salaries and benefits.
- Of that total, $424,000 was already funded through work that was formerly done under the umbrella of the city manager’s office. Another $197,000 was transferred from undesignated positions in the police department budget that is now being used to fund the two justice victim advocate positions, according to Courtney Kouzmanoff, the city’s financial services manager/budget officer.
- Joy, who was the city’s community relations manager before being named the director of the new Equity and Engagement department, started with a salary of $137,000 in March. With a 2.75 increase in July, her salary is now $140,767.