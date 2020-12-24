CHAMPAIGN — City employees pledged more than $100,000 this year to the United Way-led Champaign County Combined Charities Campaign.
So far, employees have pledged $101,199.96 to the campaign, beating the city’s goal of $100,000 and last year’s total of more than $97,000.
“We were hoping to improve our numbers over last year, but with everything going on, I was a little less confident that we would reach our goal,” said city planner Ben LeRoy, who organizes the city’s campaign. “Everyone rose to the challenge.”
The city also hoped to receive pledges from 200 employees, more than the 185 that pledged last year. But only about 140 have done so this year.
“I haven’t run the numbers, but I’m guessing this is a reflection of a number of small donors just sitting this one out,” LeRoy said.
And because of COVID- 19, the campaign shifted entirely online, which LeRoy said may have contributed to fewer pledges.
“You didn’t have that paper right in front of you,” he said.
LeRoy said that while the online giving platform was a new challenge, it ultimately should help make donating easier.
“Even when we’re back in person, we’ll probably do a blend of paper and online,” LeRoy said. “I think it sets us up really well to be even more successful in the future.”
The city was one of about 150 different workplace campaigns that the United Way of Champaign County managed, said Salvo Rodriquez, its director of new business and campaign development.
“The city is one of those that work toward helping the community, and we were thrilled to work with them and see not only the city employees, but all the campaigns understand the need in the community and step up with their contributions,” he said.
The campaign sees donors pledge to have an amount taken out of each paycheck the following year that goes either to United Way or one of 750 charities it supports, which employees are allowed to choose.
LeRoy said city employees “recognize that city government can’t and shouldn’t be everything to everybody and fill every need, so there are a lot of organizations locally that are working with us or working to advance the good of the community in their own ways. And they’re really worth supporting.”