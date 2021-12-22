CHAMPAIGN — About 17 percent of city employees have pledged donations to this year’s United Way-led workplace giving campaign.
The total promised by city staff to United Way and the charities it supports: $80,217.78, contributed by 103 employees.
It’s a step back compared with last year’s $102,000 total, which was a record. But it’s still an “impressive” figure given changes in work format and staffing, said Zoning Administrator Ben LeRoy, who’s in his seventh year organizing the city’s charity campaign.
“The donations come large and come small — we have people who are donating multiple thousands and some who are donating two bucks a paycheck,” LeRoy said. “I’m focused on participation rather the number amount.”
United Way of Champaign County leads workplace donation drives for more than 130 local businesses and organizations. Individual donors can pledge their funds among more than 750 nonprofits or channel them into the United Way’s community impact fund.
Many donors sign up to have their pledged funds taken from the year’s upcoming paychecks. Others opt to write a check or donate straight from their credit card.
According to LeRoy, city employees’ pledges were sent all over the board: to animal conservation, medical research, disaster relief, even the Champaign Public Library.
United Way’s fundraising priorities this year are straightforward: early grade-level success and community essentials.
That translates to building up kindergarten readiness and improving the level of third-grade reading and math skills, and funding the basics for county residents — food, water, housing, health care, clothing, identification and access to technology.
“We’re focusing on the overall problems themselves and how we can help curb that through grant funding,” said Salvo Rodriquez, United Way’s director of workplace campaigns.
Workplace campaigns typically start in the fall and finish by the holiday season, but that hasn’t always been the case during the pandemic, Rodriquez said. Many businesses are gathering employee donations over longer time windows, especially those working remotely, he said.
“It’s not like years past where we could see a trend of how things are going,” he said. “Campaigns are running differently because of the nature of work, we’re trying to be as helpful as we can.”
For the last two years, United Way has run an online portal for donations.
“Everyone’s contributions are important; our campaigns are there to make it easy to give,” Rodriquez said. “Payroll deduction and online giving portal allow us to meet the remote workers where we are, and we’re happy to be able to continue with so many workplaces.”