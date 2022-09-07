CHAMPAIGN — The City of Champaign Township is considering an alternate location for its planned low-barrier shelter for the homeless.
Recent plans have called for the township to launch a shelter in the building being vacated this month by Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County at 119 E. University Ave., C.
But the shelter may instead wind up in the building currently occupied by C-U at Home at 70 E. Washington St., C, according to township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom.
“We’re still in discussions with both,” he said Tuesday.
C-U at Home is in the midst of investigating other locations to move its own shelter and other services for the homeless.
“We are looking at different locations, but nothing is confirmed,” C-U at Home Executive Director Melissa Courtright said.
The township plans to operate a different kind of shelter for the homeless than the one operated by C-U at Home.
As a 24-hour low-barrier shelter, the township shelter would serve people regardless of their state of sobriety, while C-U at Home now operates a sober, mid-barrier shelter and plans to continue that model.
“We both want the same thing,” Courtwright said. “We both want to see people housed and off the streets.”
The 70 E. Washington St. building has some advantages for the township in its plans to get a low-barrier shelter open by Nov. 1, according to Quarnstrom.
“Literally, we could move in there tomorrow,” he said.
That’s because this property is already set up as a shelter — whereas the Habitat for Humanity location would need restrooms and showers built and likely a fire-protection network, he said.
The C-U at Home building is also closer to the size the township wants to end up with, though it still has enough space to serve up to 50 men and 10 women and allow for future growth if needed, Quarnstrom said. And, he said, the township would likely be able to buy the building.
While township officials are keeping all options open, he said, “this may very well be the best option.”
Despite C-U at Home’s new mid-barrier shelter model, Courtwright said there are currently homeless people staying in the 70 E. Washington St. building who belong in a low-barrier shelter.
So there’s already a comfort level that low-barrier clients have at this location, she said.
C-U at Home, meanwhile, would like to relocate to a building in which clients would no longer be in a congregate setting, where they would be able to stay on a 24-hour basis and where there would be a functioning kitchen, Courtwright said.
When the city council last month approved funding for the township’s new low-barrier shelter for two years at a total $3.9 million, the plan was for the township to sign a lease for two years and look around for a more permanent location.
Quarnstrom said a lease remains unsigned for the Habitat for Humanity building as the township has waited on a feasibility study focused on using the building as a shelter.
As of Tuesday, he hoped to get a special meeting of the township board (which has the same members as the Champaign City Council) set for Sept. 20, when there is already a city council meeting scheduled. There could be action that night on a purchase or lease for the shelter, he said.
Quarnstrom said he didn’t have a prospective purchase price for the 70 E. Washington St. building, but he hoped to have the results of an appraisal available in about a week.