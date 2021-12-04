CHAMPAIGN — More than two dozen nonprofit organizations will share $116,000 in grant funding from the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.
The annual Community Commitment Grants will help the organizations buy things not typically covered by other grant funding, according to the foundation.
The grants are covered by the annual earnings from endowment funds established by donors with the foundation.
Some of the recipients this year include 4 Osprey, Champaign County Environmental Stewards, Champaign County Health Care Consumers, Channing-Murray Foundation, Community Resource and Counseling Center, Crisis Nursery, Cunningham Children’s Home, Developmental Services Center and Fair Hope Children’s Ministry.
Others include First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Piatt County Mental Health Center, Promise Healthcare, Real Life Families, Sola Gratia Farm, Survivor Resource Network, The Land Connection, Salvation Army of Champaign County, The Well Experience, WEFT Community Radio and Willow Tree Missions.