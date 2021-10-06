RANTOUL — Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse cooked pork chops while music from the Rantoul Township High School jazz band played from the stage of Wabash Park on Friday as the Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County marked its 50th anniversary.
“We’re going to feed some people, which is what we do as an agency,” Executive Director Andy Kulczycki said as he motioned toward the chops.
The center is one of two pantries in Champaign County that is open five days a week. But it offers many other services, including referral and advocacy services, information, food and toy distribution, and toy and prescription assistance.
Kulczycki, who has helmed the center for the last 32 years, said it also provides office space to various other agencies serving the area,
“We’re doing OK,” Kulczycki said. “We survived the pandemic so far. We had to do things quite a bit differently for about a year.”
He said the center re-opened to the public in June. Earlier during the pandemic, people who needed food ordered it by phone, and it was brought out to people’s cars.
Kulczycki said the number of families using the pantry dropped from 450-500 a month to about half that due to COVID-19 fears. Many were able to use resources from the federal government and extra unemployment money checks to buy food.
Former board member Bill Scott served as master of ceremonies at the celebration. A certificate of appreciation was presented from State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, and Mayor Chuck Smith issued a resolution recognizing its contribution.
A folk-music duo, Robin Kearton and Tom Faux from the Community Center for the Arts, Urbana, also performed.