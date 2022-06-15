CHAMPAIGN — With an excessive-heat warning in effect for the area through this evening, a local social-service agency is working to try and keep the homeless cool and hydrated.
CU at Home extended the hours at its Phoenix Drop-In Center at 70 E. Washington St., C, on Monday and Tuesday, turning it into a cooling center, and will continue that practice any time the real feel of the temperature reaches into the triple digits, according to Executive Director Melissa Courtwright.
The agency has already received several donations of bottled water to distribute, and could use more donated water or sports beverages such as Gatorade to help keep the those without homes hydrated, Courtwright said.
An outreach worker from CU at Home was out Tuesday with a cooler filled with bottled water to distribute to those remaining outdoors and to urge them to come in and get cool, she said.
“It’s not even July yet,” Courtwright said. “We’re trying to plan and prepare for the summer as well.”
According to the National Weather Service, dangerously hot conditions with heat-index (real-feel) values up to 112 degrees were set to continue through 8 p.m. today.