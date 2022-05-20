URBANA — Businesses are hiring everywhere — but some teens and young adults who could fill jobs need some extra help getting a foot in the door and staying employed.
Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana plans to help with that, with newly awarded state funding that will help provide intensive training for 40 local teens and young adults over the next two years.
The Urbana agency is receiving a $450,000 Job Training and Economic Development Program grant, part of a newly announced $20 million being awarded to provide workforce training and wraparound services to help those struggling to find meaningful employment.
Pat Ege, vice president of program services at Cunningham, said the grant money will be spread over two years and fund work-based learning, apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships and career training certificate programs — for example, food handler certification.
Support services to be provided to program participants will include educational testing and assistance with the development of an employment plan.
The program will also cover costs for pre-employment physicals, immunizations and medical testing, vocational certifications, books, fees and school supplies, work uniforms, tools and equipment, along with adaptive or assistive equipment needed for work-based learning, specialized training or classes.
Ege said the program officially started at the beginning of this month, but Cunningham just learned it would be included for a grant on Wednesday.
Some of the grant money will go to pay the wages — at a better-than-minimum-wage rate — for participants working in jobs through the program, Ege said.
Cunningham already has a vocational options program, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, “we have lost funding to provide job training and experience to be successful in competitive employment for many local adolescents and youths,” Ege said.
As young people learn the soft skills of the working world and new job skills, she said, the hope is that businesses employing them through the program will take them on as employees after their time in the program ends.
One component of the grant funding will also allow for training several more youths who need just certification in a field, but don’t need all the additional services, Ege said.
Cunningham, which provides support and therapeutic services to hundreds of youth, adults and families each year, has such programs as residential treatment, special education and community-based services.
Youths in its various programs may have been impacted by trauma or have behavioral, emotional or mental health challenges.
“Kids come to us with high needs, anyway,” Ege said. “They need to know how the workplace operates.”
The agency needs additional businesses — such as health care settings and food-service and retail establishments, to name a few — willing to work with Cunningham and the teens and young adults who will be taking part in this training and educational program, Ege said.
In all, 44 community organizations in Illinois will be sharing in the $20 million in Job Training and Economic Development Program grants, part of the state’s workforce recovery efforts funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.