URBANA — Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth recalls the moms who would come to her office with kids in strollers and nowhere to sleep that night.
She recalls one woman who had lost her home and had been sleeping in a car all winter.
“When she came in, I was like, ‘What is going on in this community?’” Chynoweth said.
She vowed to end situations like these, and she’s now hopeful that the emergency-housing pilot program that the township launched earlier in the pandemic — and which has now become permanent — will substantially fill housing needs in the city.
Last week, homeless families moved into five of the eight apartments in two buildings the township bought over the summer at 206 and 208 E. California Ave. in downtown Urbana.
The apartments, half of which are one-bedroom units and half of which have two bedrooms, are serving as the new permanent location for the township’s emergency-housing program.
Two of the remaining apartments are unavailable until their current tenants’ leases run out, and one is undergoing repairs, Chynoweth said.
The township’s housing program was initially launched using hotel rooms for shelter with the help of community donors. But that was a more expensive solution with rooms not always available, she said.
“You can’t keep a shelter in a hotel for long, because when there is a big event on a weekend, the shelter is full and rooms can cost from $50 to $200 a night,” Chynoweth said.
Still, she said, the pilot program was successful. It saw 31 homeless households, including 35 children, moved into more stable housing with an average stay of 60 days, she said.
The township is working with the Urbana school district and Crisis Nursery to provide referrals for homeless families, and with C-U at Home to refer people with disabilities unable to stay at C-U at Home’s overnight shelters, Chynoweth said.
The available apartments, which are being provided without rent or utility charges to the residents, will provide a breathing space for homeless families to get back on their feet and work toward transitioning to more permanent housing.
While there’s no firm exit date for families in the program, Chynoweth said it’s expected that most will stay about two months and then move on to more permanent housing.
The township is helping with that transition, too.
Incoming families take part in a planning process when they move in to the apartments. They’ll also be expected to save their money for the next step to more permanent housing, and they won’t be allowed to host overnight guests, Chynoweth said.
To remain in the apartments, families will need to meet the weekly goals established when they move in, she said.
The furnishings stay for the next incoming families. Those moving out will be given vouchers to go to Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County’s Restore and Salt & Light’s thrift store to get items for their next homes, Chynoweth said.
The move-ins last week were accomplished with the help of dozens of community volunteers who came and cleaned the apartments and set them up with used furniture, she said.
She’s grateful to Urbana residents for helping make this program a reality, she said.
Urbana voters approved a tax increase that is funding this program, along with funds for township general assistance and rental assistance for needy residents, she said.
Community donors have continued to support the township’s Angel Fund, which is no longer covering the cost of providing shelter but is picking up costs for food support and extra things families might need, such as a pair of shoes.
While agencies and schools are referring Urbana families for the apartments, Chynoweth said the township also started its own outreach program for homeless people on the streets when C-U at Home’s homeless shelters were closed for months. Township representatives are attempting to build trusting relationships with homeless people on the streets and have made sure they have access to food and water, she said.
The school district has entered into an agreement with the township to provide referrals and information technology support, according to Chynoweth.
“We will be providing wireless networking and shared devices for these new homes,” Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said.
Ivory-Tatum said access to technology is an expectation in modern society, “whether you are applying for a job or looking for a house.”
The Urbana Free Library will also be providing library cards and outreach services to connect families with books, music, movies and other materials, according to the township.