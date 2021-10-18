URBANA — When children arrive at the doorstep of Cunningham Children’s Home’s for the Caminos program, one of the first things their new hosts do is show them a map.
After traveling thousands of miles to get to the United States from their home countries, often in Central America, a Cunningham employee points to Urbana.
“We let them know, ‘This is where you are in relation to where you came from,’” said CEO and President Marlin Livingston.
More than two years ago, the staff at Cunningham began formulating the idea of a program that involved providing shelter to unaccompanied immigrant children. In April, that idea came to fruition.
Cunningham joined the national Caminos effort through the Baltimore-based Board of Child Care, a fellow Methodist organization which runs a program for unaccompanied immigrant children and is funded by the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement.
The 50 children, aged between 9 and 17, have stayed for an average of 30 days apiece after being delivered to Cunningham’s doorsteps.
They’ve brought with them harrowing stories of their journeys, many of them thousands of miles from Central America, and the “gang violence, severe poverty, exploitation and abuse” they escaped in their home countries, said Cunningham Director for Advancement Ginger Mills.
The children recall the difficult, life-threatening decisions they were forced to make, such as whether to swim across the Rio Grande to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.
Most of the Caminos children were apprehended by agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Those agencies are legally obligated to pass the children over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement within 72 hours, although that timeline has reportedly not always been met.
When they arrive at Cunningham, the children are shaken. That’s why it’s not only incumbent on Cunningham to provide food, shelter and legal support, it’s also crucial to make sure they feel at home during their short stay.
“I do believe that, from the time they leave home, when they get here is the first time they can take a breath,” Livingston said. “Because we very clearly articulate that our goal is the same as their goal.
“Like, ‘we’re going to get you to your sponsor, to your family as soon as possible. We’re going to make sure you’re medically OK. We’re going to let you play, we’re going to let you go to school, we’re going to let you swim in our pool. We’re going to play soccer. We’re going to tuck you in at night. You’re going to have really good care.’”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
Livingston felt a mix of excitement and nerves on the April day that the first child for the Caminos program was set to arrive.
Cunningham had hired employees to fill 50 new jobs and prepared an open building to be used. Leading up to that day in April, staff went through simulations to make sure they knew exactly what they were legally required to do when they welcomed the children.
“The staff was like, ‘We are ready,’” Livingston said.
Within two hours of arrival, children are offered something to eat and drink, an opportunity to shower and a phone call, often to their sponsor family, as required by ORR.
Within 48 hours, the children are given an overall program orientation, which explains what their daily routine will be like, including their school day. In the first 72 hours on campus, they’re given a medical evaluation and an educational assessment.
Within five days, they’re given a legal services orientation, and their asylum cases in immigration court, — which are currently done over Zoom — begin.
“That’s a very important step in the immigration process, obviously,” Livingston said, “to get heard.”
Originally, Livingston said, the assumption was that the children would have sponsors in nearby cities and bordering states. That turned out not to be the case.
Children are distributed to facilities based on the services they need, not based on geography, Livingston said. So children from the Caminos program have sponsors all over the country, including some in Utah, South Carolina and New York. Cunningham hasn’t yet hosted a child who will stay in the local area.
While they have very little role in getting the children to Urbana, the Cunningham staff is instrumental in the way they leave.
Cunningham is involved with vetting the sponsors, who are often family members. The closer the relation, the quicker the process.
Reaching them is “easier than you would think it would be,” Livingston said, as is contacting parents in their home country. Most of the kids have contact information at the ready.
“None of it’s easy, but I have been shocked about how resilient these kids are, about how focused they are,” he said. “They know where they’re supposed to go. They somehow made the over 1,000-mile journey to the border, and they are so resilient and focused, and the families have made quite a bit of commitment, both family and (otherwise). I can’t imagine.”
Many times, after the sponsors are vetted, Cunningham staff members will accompany the children to their new homes in faraway places. One staff member, Mills said, watched as a child was reunited with his father for the first time in 10 years.
“To see him hug his dad for the first time in 10 years,” the staff member told Mills, “it confirmed for me that all of our efforts in doing this work are worth it.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
While kids in the Caminos program don’t have time to earn school credit or complete much coursework during their stay at Cunningham, they do attend school every day with a strong focus on language acquisition.
“It’s uncanny how quick children can learn a different language,” Livingston said. “They’re living up to the statement that kids are much better language learners than adults are. And we have a specific program so that they can begin to communicate in English.”
For the Cunningham staff, the goal is to prepare the children as much as they can for daily life when they reach their new home. That involves teaching them a daily routine that involves waking up at a certain time, performing personal hygiene and going to school.
“As you might expect, they come from a variety of different backgrounds and a variety of educational experiences,” Livingston said. “We just really work with getting them a baseline, getting them in the routine of going to school, because, of course, when they go to their sponsor family, they’re going to have to be enrolled in school and going to school. So we kind of get them down that path to get them used to it.”
When they’re done with school, the kids enjoy playing soccer and games like Uno. They garden, and each one is invited to help prepare a meal from their home country.
Said Livingston: “It goes back to that sense of normalcy: ‘We’re going to make a meal together in the kitchen, and you’re going to help me prepare it, and it’s going to be something that reminds you of home.’”
Cunningham has no immediate plans to grow the program, Livingston said, because he fears that the quality of care could be difficult to maintain if it grows too quickly.
For now, they’re focused on making the small number of Caminos children in their care feel as safe and secure as possible. Seeing the fear and caution that these children have carried on their journeys melt away, after all, has shown him why this program is so important.
“They’ve had to be kind of like an adult on the journey,” Livingston said, “but man, once they start feeling safe and they get into the routine of daily living, they’re able to be kids again, and I’d say that’s the coolest part of what we do.”