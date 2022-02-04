CHAMPAIGN — In the midst of an unusual snowstorm, it’s understandable that restaurants and grocery stores are closing early out of concern for their employees and customers.
Since hunger doesn’t take a snow day, another critical food source remained open Wednesday and Thursday for the same reason.
“If you had another option, you were not going to come to the soup kitchen today,” said Yvette Whiteley, a regular on the Thursday crew at Daily Bread Soup Kitchen for 10 years.
Whiteley and husband Herb got up early Thursday to make their way from their southwest Champaign home to the facility at 116 N. First St., C. They were the first to arrive, just before 7 a.m.
Thinking ahead, the Whiteleys tried to take a route less vulnerable to blowing and drifting and made it to the facility in about 20 minutes.
Their usual helpers from Monticello, Pesotum and Mahomet were told not to come in, and those who lived closer picked up the slack.
The skeleton crew of non-judgmental feeders of the hungry got to work making meals to-go for regulars. And just like on Wednesday, the volunteers were ready to serve at 10:30 a.m.
Thursday’s hot meal: roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and brownies.
“They were very appreciative,” she said of the guests.
While it’s difficult to know where the regular clients come from, Whiteley said many stay at C-U At Home or the Illinois Terminal. The guests who typically arrive by vehicle were the ones missing Thursday, she said.
Whiteley said it usually takes a group of about 12 to 13 to prepare a hot meal and the sack lunches that are distributed for carry-out to the clients each day. But on Wednesday and Thursday, about nine volunteers got those tasks accomplished in the same amount of time, finishing up by 1 p.m.
“We served 154 meals (Thursday) and ... 153 (Wednesday) and also distributed sack lunches both days,” she said of the routine that’s been in place since the pandemic began in March 2020.
She said about 100 people carried out those meals. On a normal day, the soup kitchen serves about 250 to 300 meals to 175 to 200 folks.
“We have never closed for the weather,” Whiteley said of the facility, which has been in operation since 2009 and at its First Street location since 2014. “We’ve occasionally had a water-main break, but we’ve never closed for weather.”
The snow did cause a slight glitch in local supply-chain logistics. Whiteley said volunteers usually get desserts from the Eastern Illinois Foodbank and other foods from Gordon Food Service, but the weather precluded trips to those sources Wednesday and Thursday.
“We have some supply-chain issues, but nothing we can’t manage,” she said, citing the freshly baked brownies they whipped up Thursday morning at the kitchen from box mixes they keep on hand.
Daily Bread exists completely on donations and a few grants and is run by volunteers.
Whiteley said she and her fellow volunteers are drawn to the service because “it’s something that’s easy to identify that you can do.”
“A lot of social causes are invisible. We just feed hungry people,” she said. “We can’t solve every problem, but we can give you a hot meal and a sack lunch to-go. Especially in a blizzard.”