CHAMPAIGN — Daily Bread Soup Kitchen is again seeking donations of filled backpacks to give to its lunch guests for Christmas.
Last year, the charity gave away more than 800 backpacks filled with such necessities as shampoo and warm weather gear to men and women who need them. Daily Bread leaders are assuming just as many or more backpacks will be needed this year.
The backpacks will be given away Dec. 13 and can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and noon beginning Dec. 2 at Daily Bread, 116 N. First St., C. Please use the back door off the alley.
Backpacks can also be dropped off at the homes of Ellen Harms, 705 S. Elm Blvd., C; Pam Hagle, 713 S. Elm Blvd., C; or Ruthann Evans, 4414 Crossgate Drive, C.
Since these backpacks are given as Christmas gifts, donors are asked to fill them with new, rather than used, items.
Suggestions about what to put inside the backpacks include toiletries such as deodorant, hand lotion, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, shaving cream, etc. and such clothing items as gloves, hats, scarves, socks, sweatshirts, long underwear and regular underwear.
More suggestions include hand-warmers, cough drops, books, decks of cards, small fleece blankets, candy, gum and food items.
Backpacks should be new or nearly new and each one should be labeled with the clothing size inside and whether it’s for a man or a woman. No children’s backpacks are being given out.
Most guests receiving backpacks requested those with clothing in at least size large last year, and most preferred XL. There is also a need for clothing in sizes 2XL and 3XL, according to Daily Bread.