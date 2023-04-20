DANVILLE — Erich Hannah cites his “great parents and a great upbringing” for why he does so much good in the Danville community.
The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS selected Hannah as its 2023 recipient of the annual First Citizen award for his role.
The owner of Newton’s Cleaning and Restoration LLC, Hannah has served as president of Habitat for Humanity of Danville for many years and has given countless volunteer hours to the organization’s success.
He has helped more than 50 families with homeownership and played a role in opening the Habitat Restore in Danville.
“I enjoy being a very hands-on leader helping with builds alongside other local volunteers, many of which are retired from the building trades,” Hannah said.
His interest in Habitat began when he was approached in Jacksonville and asked to served on the board of that city’s Habitat chapter. He continued his involvement with the organization when he moved back to Danville.
Said Hannah of his parents’ role in instilling good values: “Dad worked in the construction industry and enjoyed woodworking. I picked up those skills from him. I enjoy using those skills to give back to our community. Statistics show children brought up in a stable home have a greater chance of success in life. Homeownership results in improved graduation rates, reduced teen-pregnancy rates and a statistically better chance of the children becoming successful adults.”
Hannah and his wife, Monica, are the parents of Scott, Rachel and Emily.
He has volunteered with or been a member of several organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Downtown Danville Rotary, Second Church of Christ and its men’s club, Habitat for Humanity of Illinois, and Free and Accepted Masons.