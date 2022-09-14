CHAMPAIGN — Gloria Yen knows Champaign County is among the state’s more diverse and welcoming communities for immigrants to call home.
She also knows the local community still has more work to do before its immigrant residents — about 1 out of every 8 people in the county — can fully share in the opportunities of those born in the U.S. and feel more at home.
“I’ve never talked to an immigrant who feels completely at home,” she said.
The director of the New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA, Yen will be honored with the Claire Szoke Distinguished Service Award on Saturday at this year’s Immigrant Welcome Awards ceremony in Urbana.
The 33-year-old Yen — a daughter of parents who came to the U.S. from Taiwan before she was born — grew up in the Chicago suburbs and first came to this area to get her bachelor’s degree in music history from the University of Illinois.
She returned to Champaign-Urbana in 2016 for her husband to pursue a doctoral program at the UI, and the following year went to work for the brand-new welcome center.
The New American Welcome Center strives to help foreign-born residents in the community on their journey to fully integrate into American society. It also works to bring several organizations together to pursue equitable access, economic opportunity and meaningful belonging for thousands of immigrants in the community, Yen said.
When she was growing up, she watched the challenges her parents faced and the shortage of local community support that could have helped them, Yen said.
“I remember from a very early age feeling like I was different from some of my classmates, and knowing as I grew up that’s not an experience I’d want others to have,” she recalled.
Yen said immigrants often feel as though they live in a “third space” — because they no longer belong in the country of their birth but also don’t feel they quite belong in the new country where they’ve made their homes.
“That is why we want to pursue meaningful belonging,” she said.
Under Yen’s leadership, the welcome center offers a legal clinic staffed by Department of Justice-trained staff (which includes Yen) to help immigrants apply for citizenship and with other legal issues they encounter.
The center also operates a bilingual community help line, has established a relief fund for immigrant families in crisis and also works with small immigrant businesses to access critical capital and resources.
Yen said the welcome center works to bridge gaps, such as in language, culture and technical proficiency, to make sure immigrants are connected to resources in the community.
The center’s staff and volunteers also do outreach and education in the community.
One of her most memorable experiences in her role at the welcome center was helping a Congolese immigrant navigate the process of becoming a citizen and seeing how that opened up opportunities for the woman and her children, Yen recalled. The woman is now pursuing a degree at Illinois State University to teach French, she said.
Yen oversees a staff of about a dozen, primarily first-generation immigrants who live in the local community and have faced challenges like those of the people they help, she said.
One of her staff members, outreach manager Belinda Guillen — a Mexican immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2018 — was also one of Yen’s nominators for the award she is set to receive Saturday.
“I just want to make sure her work can be recognized,” Guillen said. “I have been a proud witness of all the hard work she has been doing.”
Guillen, of Champaign, said she started with the welcome center as a volunteer in 2020. As she became more involved with the center, she said, Yen has had a very good impact on her and her life, making her feel more confident in her English proficiency and encouraging her to continue growing.”
“It has been a very nice experience for me,” she said. “She has impact on my life and on many lives.”
Carolyn Vance, another nominator, said Yen has assembled a phenomenal staff and excels at bringing key people in the community together.
“Not just her own staff, but reaching out to key people in the community and bringing them on board, which she did for the Champaign County Welcoming Plan,” said Vance, a member of the C-U Integration Forum steering committee.
Yen said Champaign County became the second county in the state last year to adopt a comprehensive welcoming plan for immigrants. It includes recommendations for economic integration, health and well-being, language and education and public safety.
Yen said that plan was a community-wide effort directed by a steering committee of local leaders for which the welcome center staff, student interns and volunteers provided support.
While Champaign County is recognized, in some ways, as a model community for welcoming its immigrants, Yen said the local welcoming plan includes something for everyone to be mindful and involved — for example, building trust in the workplace and elevating immigrants to positions of leadership in the community.
“There are a lot of different ways people can engage,” she said.
Just attending an event for welcoming week (underway through Sunday in Champaign-Urbana) “can help us understand our community is very vibrant and made up of so many different people,” she said.
The work is never over, Yen said.
“I tell my team the work we do is we’re trying to put ourselves out of a job,” she said. “But we’re a long way off yet.”
The mission of making immigrants welcome and fully a part of the community is a team effort, Yen says.
“One reason we’ve been successful is there are so many people sharing the load,” she said. “I’m just happy to be part of that process at this point.”