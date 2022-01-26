URBANA — Eastern Illinois Foodbank is turning to the public to help raise the rest of the money needed for a $3.6 million warehouse expansion and improvements project.
The food bank has already raised $3.3 million, more than 90 percent of its goal, according to its Development Relations Manager Amanda Borden.
Expansion plans include adding 18,000 square feet to the 39,000-square-foot warehouse at 2405 N. Shore Drive, U, to allow for improving the storage and delivery system.
The project also includes expanding and relocating refrigeration units, adding a designated volunteer area and adding a second truck docking station.
Food bank officials are looking to this expansion to help them extend the number of people they serve in an 18-county area and to help increase the amount of fresh, nutritious food made available to families in need.
“Even before the pandemic, our facility had reached its limit in both size and suitability,” said Kelly Daly, president and CEO of the organization. “The needs of our community demand we grow, and our board of directors and staff have been working on a vision to carry us into the future.”
Work on this project was underway last April and construction on the expansion is expected to begin this summer.
To contribute, head online to eifoodbank.org.