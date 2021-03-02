URBANA — It was 1999 when Kelly Daly was first hired to work as a part-time accountant at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.
She steadily worked her way up to senior vice president and is now poised to take over as president and CEO of the Urbana-based agency on April 3.
Foodbank officials will announce today that Daly has been selected to take over the leadership role from current president and CEO Jim Hires, who is set to retire at the end of the month.
It was by chance that she applied to the food bank for a part-time job 22 years ago, the 51-year-old Daly recalled.
“When I walked in, I had no idea what a food bank was,” she said. “I didn’t know it existed. I had no, I want to do good in the world.”
Her former boss, Linda Wulf, then executive director of the food bank, turned all that around.
“She inspired me,” Daly said. “She was one of the most dedicated and hardworking people I ever met. Her dedication to this food bank was just amazing.”
Her current boss, Hires, has continued to inspire her and is leaving big shoes to fill, Daly said.
“Without his leadership here, the food bank wouldn’t be where it is right now,” she said.
Her feelings as she prepares to take over for Hires?
“I will not lie — it is so exciting and so scary at the same time,” Daly said.
A Champaign County native, Daly grew up in Sidney and currently lives in Philo. She and her husband, Hugh, have a blended family with five children.
Raised by a working mother, Daly said she and her brother never went hungry when they were kids. But she was also aware there was never enough money for everything, she said.
She started earning money even before she turned 16 — babysitting, then working at fast-food restaurants.
Daly received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University and a certificate in nonprofit management from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and her first job out of college was doing accounting for a business in Springfield.
In her current role, Daly has been overseeing all operational, financial and compliance activities at the foodbank.
She’ll be taking over as president and CEO at a time the pandemic is expected to continue to impact the need for food assistance for some time to come as people struggle to recover from job and personal losses and get back on their feet.
COVID-19 has challenged the food bank and its partner agencies in 18 counties to get food on the table for not just those who were already struggling but also for families that had never sought help before.
“We definitely served people that never thought they would lose their jobs (and) suddenly lost their jobs,” Daly said. “I don’t think anyone could have seen that coming.”
Even now, with 31 hardworking employees and much-appreciated community support, Daly said, there’s still more demand than the food bank can meet, and she’s aware that not everyone who needs help is asking for it.
Finding ways to get beyond those barriers is one of her goals, she said.
Along with that is taking a good look at how space throughout the current foodbank facility at 2405 N. Shore Drive, U, is being used and seeing if there’s a way to overcome current challenges — among them a single loading dock serving all incoming and outgoing trucks and a cold storage space issue.
“One of the things we really learned is how our building kind of limits us and our ability to kind of ramp up what we do,” Daly said. “So I would like to see us overcome our challenges there.”
Like other organizations, the food bank is also committing itself to equality, diversity and inclusion, Daly said, and it’s already preparing to roll out some new, culturally-appropriate food options on foodmobiles and to its partner agency network.
As volunteers have gradually been brought back later in the pandemic, Daly said she also hopes to make more volunteer opportunities available.
Starting this month, Daly said Hires will begin training her to take over after he leaves.
“Kelly Daly stepping into this role is welcome news to the communities we serve and our over 170 agency partners,” Hires said. “The success and growth of the food bank the last several years would not have been possible without her effort, her skills, her passion and her insight into the needs of those we serve.
“Her recognition by fellow food bankers, both regionally and nationally, as a strategic thinker and operational leader is well deserved.”
Food bank board Chairman Marc Bralts said Daly is well-positioned to help the agency emerge from the pandemic.
“Kelly will hit the ground running as she is already established and well-regarded with our staff, agency partners and local and national food bank organizations,” he said.