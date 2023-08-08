FARMER CITY — The Salt Creek Resource Center’s food pantry will be improving its shelving thanks to a $7,000 grant from the Bayer Fund.
Center Director Marcia Turpin said the funds will be used to buy new food-grade shelving for storage of more than 46,000 pounds of food for clients in DeWitt County and the Blue Ridge school district.
The Bayer Fund is the international pharmaceutical giant’s philanthropic arm in the U.S.
Turpin said it is the fund and food pantry’s mutual goal to see the communities they serve flourish.
“This grant from Bayer Fund will support the organization by allowing them to have food stored on sturdy, food-grade shelving,” she said.
The food pantry also got a Bayer Fund grant last year that paid for stainless-steel tables for handling food along with a new upright freezer for additional storage.
“Through Bayer Fund’s giving, we’re enabling and strengthening organizations that are working to make real, sustainable impacts in their local communities across the United States,” Bayer Fund President Al Mitchell said. “Programs like Salt Creek Resource Center Food Pantry help combat the critical issue of food insecurity, and we’re proud to play a role with helping even more people in our community have access to healthy, nutritious food.”
In 2022, the fund awarded more than $13.4 million to more than 2,700 charitable organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and health and wellness.
Since 2017, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received nearly $90 million.