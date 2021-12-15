CHAMPAIGN — Charlie Brown smiled as he slid drawstring bags packed to the brim with toiletries, hats, gloves and snacks across a table set up in a doorway of Daily Bread Soup Kitchen’s storage building.
During his years of volunteering at the soup kitchen, Brown has gotten to know the regulars by name. One by one, they came up to the table to receive their bag of donations from the organization’s annual Knapsack Project.
For weeks, Brown said, those regulars have asked when the giveaway would take place.
“They anticipate it,” said Brown, who calls himself the soup kitchen’s Goodwill Ambassador. “A lot of times, this is all they get for Christmas.”
After 11 years of giving away various backpacks with different sizes of clothing, COVID-19 forced Daily Bread to change course last year.
Instead of receiving donated bags that are already filled, the organization began filling their own bags, which come in three varieties: male, female and child.
After people took their meals to go, they swung over to receive a bag, with Brown sliding them across the table as he stood in the open doorway.
“In the past, some people would get some really gorgeous, stuffed backpacks, and some people would not,” organizer Ellen Harms said. “Now, they’re all the same.”
Daily Bread put together 825 knapsacks and had plenty of items left, which Harms said they’ll give out throughout the year. Individuals and groups alike donated, including 100 bags that came from the families of Holy Cross School.
“It’s a very gratifying thing,” Harms said. “I think the guests appreciate it.
“I think what’s important is that the community continues to give. We’ve just ha–d incredible donations.”