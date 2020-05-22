For the retirees
For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
Announcements
All activities at the Stevick Senior Center will be suspended through May 31.
The Family Service RSVP staff is working from home through April 30, but can be contacted through email at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or by calling 359-6500.
AARP has suspended all free tax aide for the year.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivery only), Mahomet (home-delivery only) and Homer. For reservations or information, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at the congregate sites, you can go in and get a carry-out meal to take home.
Monday: Closed for Memorial Day holiday.
Tuesday: Saucy cabbage rolls, corn, dinner roll, Hawaiian salad.
Wednesday: Shepherd’s pie, Harvard beets, dinner roll, pear.
Thursday: Beef patty with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, cinnamon chunky applesauce.
Friday: Pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, fruit juice, bun, peaches.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
Friendly/Reassurance Caller. We are looking for volunteers to call isolated seniors to check in on them and/or just do a social call to alleviate their loneliness. Call Karen at 359-6500 if you can help.
Mask makers. We are looking for volunteers who can make face masks. We need lots of them for RSVP volunteers still helping isolated seniors by delivering food, giving rides and for our home care assistants. If you are able to make masks, we can pick up. Call Karen at 359-6500.
Other opportunities are available.
Call 217-359-6500 to find out where you can help.