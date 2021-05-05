CHAMPAIGN — When Charles Burton was 10 years old, a caring adult got him off the street and into a Boys & Girls Club in Louisville, Ky.
Some 32 years later, Burton will become the next CEO of the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club.
Its board selected Burton, the local club’s current chief operating officer, to replace Sam Banks on Oct. 1.
“It’s an honor and a privilege, as a ‘Club Kid,’ to have the opportunity to serve an organization as strong as Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club,” Burton said. “I’ve been in the community for over 20 years. This is my home, and to be able to serve and impact the futures of youth here in our community is just a dream come true.”
Burton, 42, said the caring adult got him off the street by challenging Burton to race his son. Burton won the race, which in turn led to him running track at the University of Illinois.
“The Boys & Girls Club saved my life,” Burton said. “When I was going through rough times, the Boys & Girls Club is what allowed me to have an opportunity to … get my homework done, got me off the street, but most importantly, that’s what got me started running track.”
After attending the UI, Burton returned to Champaign-Urbana to train for the Olympic Trials, volunteered and then worked for the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club and Champaign Park District.
He has been the Don Moyer’s COO for the past eight years, helping oversee its growth.
“We’ve been able to serve more youth more often,” Burton said. “We’ve been able to increase the number of teens that we serve, increase the number of elementary students that we serve, but also … expand our services to Rantoul to serve the Rantoul city schools and the youth there.”
As CEO, Burton said “we want to … continue to serve more youth more often and really, really positively impact lives. That’s what it did for me, and I want to bring that opportunity and keep it moving forward.”