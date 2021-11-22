CHAMPAIGN — Melissa Courtwright has been named the new executive director of C-U at Home, a Champaign agency that serves the homeless.
An announcement Monday from the agency's board of directors said Courtwright is “a longtime advocate for older adults in Champaign and Vermilion counties” who previously led programs to fight elder abuse and help people live independently as they age.
Courtwright, 42, of Georgetown comes to C-U at Home from CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, where she was director of quality assurance for adult protective services, she said.
Monday was her first day on the job at C-U at Home, a nonprofit that operates shelter services, transitional housing and the Phoenix Daytime Drop-In Center.
"I really like the ministry aspect of it," she said. "It is a faith-based organization that spoke to me."
C-U at Home board Chairwoman Maggie Johnson said Courtwright has experience working with complex mental-health and service issues and experience with community organizations in Champaign-Urbana.