CHAMPAIGN — Earlier this summer, Sam Banks was spending his brief retirement doing consulting, working on a book and what he laughingly refers to as “trying to improve my golf game.”
But when the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club called on him to temporarily take up his former job as executive director, he couldn’t turn down the opportunity.
“I couldn’t say no to moving things forward,” he said.
Banks retired in October and turned over the executive director job to the club’s former chief operating officer, Charles Burton, who apparently is no longer in that position.
“The board reached out to me three weeks ago and filled me in on the situation, that they were in the process of developing a plan to search for a new executive director and needed some support if possible, to have someone in the position while the search was being conducted,” Banks said.
Both Banks and Bob Plecki, president of the Champaign club’s board, declined to answer questions about why Burton — who had served as COO of the club for eight years before taking over as executive director — was being replaced.
“This is a personnel matter,” Plecki said.
Plecki did say Banks resumed the executive-director job on an interim basis July 11 and that a search will be underway to line up the next executive director.
For Banks, a temporary return to his old job means a possible chance to oversee the club’s long-awaited transfer of its elementary services to the Champaign Park District’s new Martens Center in Human Kinetics Park at 1515 N. Market St., C.
The opening of that facility has been delayed due to supply-chain issues, but the hope is that it will be able to open in early October, Banks said.
Club staff members got a tour of the new space last week, he said, and everyone was excited.
There will be opportunities for both indoor and outdoor learning opportunities and for more kids to participate at the new location.
"It’s going to give us a chance to increase our capacity from 120 to 200 kids, and that’s going to be phenomenal,” Banks said.
He’s also excited about the opportunity to reach more Latino children at the new location, which is across the street from the Shadow Wood Mobile Home park, he said.
“It’s a great opportunity to serve that community,” he said.
The challenge with the current building at 201 E. Park St., C, has always been its size, Banks said.
The move of kindergarten-through-fifth-grade students to the Martens Center will provide an opportunity to create more programs and space for teens at the current location and expand the club’s focus on career development, Banks said.
Plecki said the Boys and Girls Clubs of America will assist the local club in the search for a new executive director, and he’s confident the job will attract strong candidates.
“We’re in the very early stages of developing the search committee,” he said. “The first step was identifying Sam Banks as our interim director.”
The club will be seeking someone who understands the learning needs of children, who can balance the mission of the club, which is serving children and their parents, and also have the skills to run the club, Plecki said.
While club officials declined to discuss Burton, Champaign County court and jail records indicate he was arrested June 21 on charges of driving under the influence, with his case set for pretrial conference Sept. 22.
Records also show two previous DUI cases in Champaign County for Burton.
He was sentenced to 12 months conditional discharge and 150 hours of public service for a DUI in 2009, and to 60 days in jail (on home detention), 100 hours of public-service work and 24 months conditional discharge for a DUI in 2014.