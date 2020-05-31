What does receiving this award mean to you? Several of my friends knew Jen, and they have shared memories of her with me. Over and over, I hear about her passion and compassion, her commitment to honestly sharing her experiences with others, and how much our whole community lost when we lost Jen. It’s humbling to realize that the women of the JLCU believe I belong in her company. I think I didn’t say anything but “Wow!” for about an hour after I was told, and the more I learn about her, the more I feel the depth of this honor.
How did you first begin working with nonprofits? I have always been interested in making the world a better place, and so I studied ethics and social and political philosophy for many years. (I once told my son that I made it to 25th grade.) I left academia to be more hands-on in social justice in C-U in the late ‘90’s: working on access to health care for low-income kids, helping to make local funding decisions for human services, addressing hunger in eastern Illinois. I have worked for the YWCA of the University of Illinois for six years now, and I love that we tackle racism as well as empowering women.
Would you say you’re more drawn to or passionate about a certain issue? Tough question! The great thing about social-justice issues is that they are all intertwined. If you are really interested in empowering women, then you have to be serious about racism, and homophobia, and poverty, and ableism, and so on. No woman has a single identity. So when I was made executive director of the YWCA of the University of Illinois, I was over the moon: I get to work on empowering women AND eliminating racism? It doesn’t get better than this!
To all the women and girls of central Illinois ... Believe yourself and surround yourself with people who believe you. Your experiences and feelings are valid, and anyone who tells you they are not isn’t your friend.
What’s the best compliment you’ve ever received?
The best compliment is when people say, “you helped me.”
If you could ask for advice from any historical figure, who would it be, and what would you ask?
I have never been able to figure out an answer to this question.
If you had a theme song, what would it be? “Solsbury Hill” by Peter Gabriel. It’s a really uplifting song about the sheer joy of being recognized and valued for who you are.
What’s your biggest pet peeve? Pointless meetings.
Most interesting thing you’ve seen or read this week? I’ve been absorbing the conversations about the white woman in Central Park who called the police on a black man because he asked her to follow the park rules. Her own threat was such a white-privilege power play — leveraging her power to endanger a black man’s safety and liberty for annoying her. It is a dynamic we have seen play out repeatedly in the U.S., and it has cost some black men — like Emmett Till — their lives. We white women need to confront the ways in which we benefit from racist power dynamics.
If you could create one law everyone had to follow, what would it be? Vote.
You and your family adopt senior dogs. How did that start, and have you had a favorite? When my son, Asher, was 13, we decided to get a dog. It was the first time that he was part of the decision-making process for getting a pet. We talked a lot about looking for a dog who needed us. Older dogs are more likely to be passed over; bonded pairs the same. So we started there. Our first dogs were 12 and 13 years old, a lovely little bonded couple who had been brought up together and lost their doting dad to cancer. Persephone and Hector stole our hearts, and we’ve adopted older Shih Tzus ever since. We’ve cared for five older dogs in six years. While I loved and now miss them all, I have to admit that Hector has a special place in my heart — he was such a sweet, dapper little guy. He didn’t always like to cuddle, but when he did, you knew it was special.
One important lesson you want Asher to always remember? I want Asher (he will be 19 at the end of the summer) to always remember that the true test of his character is how he treats people who are less fortunate than he is.
How have you been passing the time during the shutdown? Aside from working at home, I have been trying to be mindful of just how stressful living through a pandemic really is. So instead of pushing myself to be super productive, I am pushing myself to feel good about relaxing, taking care of myself and putting strict boundaries between work time and play time. I’m an avid reader, I’ve made some bread and I’ve also played a lot of video games. #Okami #ChildofLight
The world would be a better place if everyone ... took the time to listen to one another.
One thing you miss most about being a kid? Mostly, the things I liked about being a kid are the things I have kept or taken back into my life: curiosity, humor, the ability to play and be goofy.