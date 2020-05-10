Heyl-Royster law firm keeps him busy, but Joseph Guyette makes sure to give time to the University YMCA — whether it be emptying the popcorn machine after International Movie Nights, sorting items for the Dump and Run, cooking a meal for 12 or serving a three-year term on the University YMCA Board of Governors. For dedicating more than 16 years of his life to the nonprofit, he is being awarded with the Distinguished Service Award. Guyette got personal with staff writer Alexandria Kobryn on work, fun and family.
You are being awarded with the Distinguished Service Award for your work with the University YMCA. What does this honor mean to you?
I’ve always been amazed at the passion and energy displayed by the student groups at the University Y. They’re about action and results. If the University Y sees a little bit of that in my volunteer efforts, I’m incredibly honored.
You received your degree from the UI College of Law in 2004. What is one true and false stereotype surrounding law school?
It’s true that law school is full of smart people. I was amazed, and continue to be amazed, at the intelligence of my classmates. It is not true that law school is “cut throat” competitive. I made some of my best friends in law school, and I cherish the time we spent at the College of Law.
Do you have a certain case you’ve worked on that stands out the most?
I don’t think anybody starts out as a great lawyer. My first jury trial was an adventure. I was a new lawyer, and I was totally learning on the job. I represented a local business, and the case involved an allegation that they had incorrectly performed an oil change. I lost the trial, but I learned more about the job than I could have imagined. I’ve used those lessons to become a better lawyer.
What is your favorite memory from your time at the University of Illinois?
I’ll always remember the great battles I had in the law school basketball league and dart league. My team won the dart league championship in 2003, but we could never overcome (now assistant general manager of the Chicago Bulls) JJ Polk and his team in the basketball league.
Have you been a resident of East Central Illinois your whole life?
I grew up in Detroit, Mich. I went to college in Ohio, at Bowling Green State University, and ended up in central Illinois. My first 25 years included a tour of the Midwest, but I’m confident I’m home, now.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
When I was 12, my Little League team won the league championship. I pitched a complete game, and my dad was my coach. My athletic career has been downhill since that moment. I was lucky enough to watch my son’s team win the Twin City Championship last year.
How are you passing the time during shelter-in-place orders?
I’m trying to deal with this day by day. My work has remained pretty constant, but I’ve been working from home. I’m sharing our home office with my wife, and it’s been a learning experience. I think she gulps water too loudly, and she gets far too many text messages. She thinks I breathe “weird.”
How did you meet your wife?
We met in college, at Bowling Green State University, but not until our senior year. We had a number of mutual friends but hadn’t really met one another. At the start of our last year of college, she invited me to a party at her apartment. It was a huge leap of faith when we decided we would go to the same school for our grad programs (communications for Becca, College of Law for me), but it was the best decision I’ve ever made.
Are your children more like you or our wife?
Our son is mostly a clone of me. Our daughter is exactly like my wife. Our son is a critical thinker and a worrier. Our daughter is a consummate performer and an optimist. We all do a great job of balancing one another.
Who was/is your biggest inspiration?
My dad has always been my biggest role model and inspiration. He worked for General Motors, and his job required a lot of travel. Despite that, he always made time to coach my sports teams. If I can find that type of balance and make that kind of effort, I’m confident I’ll be a good dad.What’s one of the items on your bucket list?
I’d like to go to Europe. I love food, and I want to eat my way through Italy and Spain. My wife was featured in this column a couple of years ago and said she wanted to go to Santorini, Greece. I’d better add that to the list!
Are you more of a TV show binge-watcher or movie buff?
Neither, unfortunately. I miss live sports, desperately. One of my favorite traditions is watching golf on Sunday afternoons and evenings. It usually blends into Sunday dinner, and it’s the perfect way to end a weekend.
Are you for or against lifting the shelter-in-place orders?
As a lawyer, I’ve learned the value of listening to experts. I’m going to listen to all of the smartest people I can find and follow their advice.