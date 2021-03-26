CHAMPAIGN — Here’s what buying one engraved brick can do: It can help build a new home for a family, create a patio at a community garden in Urbana and help celebrate decades of helping provide affordable housing.
Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County has begun selling engraved bricks in honor of its 30th anniversary, with each one sold counting as a donation to the organization.
The goal is to raise $50,000 by the end of this year, according to Lauren Gramly, Habitat’s resource development director.
All the money raised from brick sales will go to help build a new home for a local family next year, and all the engraved bricks that are bought will be used in a patio planned for Habitat’s community garden at the corner of Romine and Hill streets in Urbana, across from the Crisis Nursery, Gramly said.
The garden was started in 2019 on a Habitat- owned lot that wasn’t suitable for a home build, though it did have water access for a garden hose — making it a good spot for a community garden in an area that didn’t have much in the way of nearby food-shopping options, she said.
The garden is planted by Habitat volunteers each year and maintained by volunteers and people in the neighborhood. Neighbors, in turn, are invited to pick the produce they need as it becomes available.
Last year, the garden provided such fruits and vegetables as squash, tomatoes, peppers, herbs and strawberries, and Gramly said plans for spring include planting a lot more of the greens that have been popular with neighbors.
The patio will likely be built with regular bricks in the center and the engraved bricks decorating the perimeter to create a nice seating area for people coming to the garden, she said.
Engraved bricks will be sold in two sizes for $150 and $300 each, with an extra $50 per brick for optional clip art and logos, she said.
“I think it’s a great way to show you’re supporting Habitat,” Gramly said.
Bricks can be ordered online at polarengraving. com/habitatforhumanity ofchampaigncounty.
Or, starting next week, order forms can be picked up at the Habitat ReStore at 119 E. University Ave, C.
In 30 years, Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County has built 115 homes in the local community, and the organization said it has a lot more work to do.