URBANA — Income-eligible households in Champaign County with past-due water or sewer bills or disconnections can apply for help from a temporary assistance program.
The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission will be accepting applications for the Water/Wastewater Assistance Program on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2022, or until the funding is gone.
The program, intended to help homeowners and renters avoid shut-offs, will provide a one-time payment that will go directly to the applicants’ water or sewer companies.
To be eligible, applicants must meet the requirements for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or have previously been approved for LIHEAP in the current program year, according to RPC.
Renters must have a total income that doesn’t exceed 80 percent of the area median income.
Applicants who aren’t disconnected or facing imminent disconnection must have an unpaid balance of at least $250.
For more information and to apply, go online to https://bit.ly/3H5sqSc.