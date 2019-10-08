CHAMPAIGN — The Housing Authority of Champaign County Enrichment Foundation will host a black-tie gala to raise money for scholarships.
It will be held from 6-11 p.m. Saturday at The Refinery, 2302 W. John St., C.
Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for Move to Work participants pursuing their goals and attending or planning to attend college or technical training. Scholarship funds can also be used to help pay for youth summer and enrichment activities.
Former Flyin’ Illini guard Stephen Bardo will deliver the keynote address at the gala, and there will also be a special address from HUD Region 5 Administrator Joseph Galvan. Dinner, live entertainment, dancing and a silent auction will also be included.
For ticket information, go to hacc.net.