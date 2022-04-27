CHAMPAIGN — The Housing Authority of Champaign County has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor for its YouthBuild program.
It was the housing authority’s second federal funding round to date for the program, which provides job training and education opportunities for at-risk teens and young adults ages 16-24.
To date, the housing authority has served 78 students with its YouthBuild program.
The program includes education, leadership development and learning the construction trade at job sites.
Housing authority Executive Director Lily Walton said the new grant will allow the program to help 84 more students.