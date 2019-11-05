URBANA — The Illini Dads Association awarded nine grants worth a combined $14,431 to area organizations, the group announced.
The recipients:
— Illini Media: $2,000 to help rebuild the WPGU radio studio, which was recently damaged by flooding.
— Jubilee Cafe CUCC: $2,000 to support serving meals to food-insecure students, people from Community United Church of Christ and community members who do not have a permanent address.
— MakerGirl: $2,000 to help fund the campus’ MakerGirl Academy, which works with elementary school girls in Champaign County to teach them about STEM using 3D printing technology.
— Students Consulting for Nonprofit Organization: $2,000 for pro bono consulting services to nonprofits.
— UI Police Department: $1,931 to buy a new bicycle for increased patrols.
— Colleges Against Cancer: $1,500 to fight cancer, including education, advocacy, survivor and caregiver engagement, and the Relay For Life.
— Acts Campus Ministry at UIUC: $1,000 to provide alternative social programming to create community and provide a space for clean fun for students who aren’t interested in the typical campus party environment.
— Engineers in Action Bridge Program: $1,000 to help design and build a bridge in either Bolivia or Eswatini, where those in rurally isolated communities cannot safely access markets and public facilities due to an impassable river.
— Illinois XC Club: $1,000 to maintain a competitive and friendly environment for runners.