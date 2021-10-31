Is C-U at Home still hosting One Winter Night this year? When is it happening?
The nonprofit ministry’s 11th annual fundraiser is set for Feb. 4, 2022, and fundraising has begun.
Participants sleep overnight in cardboard boxes in downtown Champaign, raising money for C-U at Home’s operations.
The upcoming event will again host a hybrid model, where participants can sign up as “box dwellers” or support the event through a livestream. More than a dozen businesses have already signed up as event sponsors.
Through the next week, new donations are being doubled by an anonymous donor’s gift, said C-U at Home Director of Community Outreach and Development Rob Dalhaus, up to $15,000. As of Thursday, more than $4,000 in donations have come in.
For the second year in a row, the Venue CU will serve as the check-in headquarters for participants and volunteers.
Despite dwindled attendance during COVID-19 — about 150 people slept overnight in the boxes for February’s event this year, compared to more than 300 people the year prior — fundraising numbers went “through the roof last year,” Dalhaus said.
In the fundraising period leading up to the February 2020 One Winter Night, C-U at Home garnered $405,000 in donations. Last cycle, the fundraising total reached $563,000 by the event’s end.
“One Winter Night brings in anywhere from 50 to 60 percent of C-U at Home’s annual budget,” Dalhaus said.
The goal for this year’s fundraising cycle is $500,000.
All funds go to the C-U at Home budget, Dalhaus said, supporting its transition housing, emergency shelters for men and women, transportation, drop-in center and building expenses, along with the ministry’s staff.
About 40 men and women are staying at the shelters every night, Dalhaus said, with 20 to 30 coming through the drop-in center every day.
“With winter coming, this is the time when magnifying glass gets put on homelessness,” Dalhaus said. “There’s quite a bit of need in the community and we’re trying to meet that need the best we can.”