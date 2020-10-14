CHAMPAIGN — When Dick Bauer joined the Kiwanis Club 32 years ago, he immediately noticed the members’ ready willingness to help in given situations. It’s why he latched on to the club shortly after he moved to Champaign to become manager of the local Social Security office.
“The membership wants to help out,” Bauer said. “They’re willing to do things.”
It was no surprise, then, when he asked for help restoring Camp Kiwanis, a 55-acre day camp for Girls Scouts near Lake of the Woods, that members of the organization were eager to help.
The camp was donated by Kiwanis in 1940, and the club held annual upkeep workdays until 2008. For 10 years, those work days stopped.
In 2018, Bauer decided the club should become involved again. The Girl Scouts have always been important to him and his family. His daughter was a Girl Scout and his son earned his Eagle Scout badge for a project at Camp Kiwanis.
When Bauer proposed a new project at Camp Kiwanis two years ago, he found willing volunteers.
“Whenever I ask them to help out, they respond,” he said. “They’re excited and interested in doing it. That’s part of Kiwanis. … I’m involved with getting it together, organizing it and dealing with the people with Girl Scouts to find out what their needs are, what they want us to do.”
In the last two years, they cleared trails; painted the shower room; made updates to the three lodges; power washed tables, chairs and the boardwalk; and installed a new sign at the park.
This year, Bauer was named Kiwanian of the Year for restoring the Kiwanis Club’s connection with Camp Kiwanis.
“I was very surprised,” he said of the award. “I just felt so honored that they were doing this for me. I said, ‘Wow.’ I was just so excited about it and just thankful. … I did not expect it at all. I just thought, there were so many others who have done great things with Kiwanis that I just didn’t expect it.”
To longtime Kiwanis member George Willhite, it wasn’t a shock that Bauer wasn’t expecting the award. His involvement has never been at the forefront, but it’s been important nonetheless.
“This award represents the unsung efforts of a member who works hard in the background to help the club shine and never searches for the spotlight,” Willhite said.
Now, Bauer is looking forward to the Girl Scouts finally benefiting from this year’s work, whenever that may be.
“Hopefully, that’ll be next year, but we don’t know what’s going to happen with this virus,” Bauer said. “They’ve been very thankful that we’ve come out there to help.”