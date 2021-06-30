CHAMPAIGN — The late Frederick and Winifred Brash bequeathed a special gift to the seniors of Champaign County, and this year, five local agencies that serve older adults will be putting it to use.
The Community Foundation of East Central Illinois is awarding $100,000 to the agencies from the proceeds of an endowment fund established in the Brashes’ estate.
The Brashes operated Brash Flower Shop in Urbana for many years and established the endowment fund through the foundation specifically to benefit seniors in Champaign County.
Receiving $20,000 each are Champaign County Health Care Consumers, Community Services Center of Northern Champaign County, CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, Family Service of Champaign County and Promise Healthcare.
“We’re thrilled to support these organizations while honoring these very special donors’ wishes,” said Joan Dixon, the community foundation’s retiring president and CEO.
Family Service Executive Director Sheryl Bautch said her agency plans to use the money to support its array of senior services, among them home care and transportation programs and Meals on Wheels.
About 35 percent of the people served by Health Care Consumers are seniors, and the money will help pay for a variety of services, said Claudia Lennhoff, the group’s executive director.
Health Care Consumers provides help paying for prescription drugs for people who can’t afford them. The organization also helps seniors enroll in Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans and helps them sign up for programs they’re eligible for and unaware of — such as those that help lower the cost of health care and pay for food and utilities, Lennhoff said.
While C-U at Home’s homeless shelters remain closed, Health Care Consumers has been paying to house seven medically fragile and homeless seniors in hotels, she said.
And while most seniors in Champaign County are vaccinated for COVID-19 now, Lennhoff said, her organization has also been providing rides to get vaccinations.
“This funding comes at an excellent time and will help us continue that work,” she said.
The grants are just part of the money awarded by the foundation. Last year, it distributed $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funding to local nonprofit organizations through a collaboration with United Way of Champaign County.
The foundation also distributed another $1.2 million to local nonprofits through annual grants and scholarships funded mostly by annual earnings from donor-established endowment funds.
Since it was established in 1972, the community foundation has distributed more than $20 million in charitable grants to more than 450 nonprofit organizations in a nine-county area.
Dixon, whose retiring is effective at the end of the month, said part of the foundation’s mission is to bring together people and resources to address community needs.
“Donors who leave a legacy through an endowment fund like this allow us to do just that,” she said. “It has been a joy for me to lead an organization that helps people perpetually support the causes that are important to them.”