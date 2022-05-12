CHAMPAIGN — After a decade of leading the Greater Community AIDS Project in Champaign, Mike Benner is stepping down and relocating to Indiana.
The nonprofit organization’s board has begun a search to replace him as executive director.
Benner said he will be leaving at the end of June to move to Lafayette, Ind., where his partner, mother and several other family members live.
At 60, he’s not yet ready to retire, he said, so he’ll be looking for a new job later this summer.
“I’m taking July off to decompress and regroup and then see what’s out there,” he said.
Benner has been involved with the organization, which is often referred to as GCAP for short, since he became a volunteer there around 2005 or 2006, he said. He’s been on staff since 2007 and executive director since 2012.
The group provides help and services in East Central Illinois for people who are HIV positive and those with AIDS, the disease that can be caused by HIV.
Benner said his group has been able to maintain services throughout the pandemic, though with some changes. Until about five months ago, for example, the organization’s food bank distributed pre-packaged bags of food through a drive-thru, but it’s now open again for clients to come in and make their own selections.
The agency’s transitional housing for HIV-positive people has also continued to be open, with COVID-19 vaccination required, he said.
Benner, who has been HIV positive since 2003, has seen a lot of progress in treatments and preventive measures in the past decade, though he said challenges remain — among them, making some people with HIV aware that they are infected and can pass it to others.
As of 2019, the most recent year for which data was available, 1.2 million people in the U.S. were believed to have HIV, and 13 percent were unaware they were infected.
Nationally, there were 34,800 new HIV infections in the U.S. in 2019, an 8 percent decline from 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Benner said treatments have improved a lot over time, to the extent that the majority of HIV-positive people can achieve an undetectable viral load. But being HIV positive (and immunocompromised in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic) still has an impact on daily life.
And those who are HIV positive are still tied to a daily medication and will have a shorter lifespan, he said.
Television advertising for PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) medicine that can be taken by sexually active people to greatly reduce their chances of becoming infected by HIV has helped make this treatment more mainstream, Benner said.
For the past year, Benner’s group has been involved in a partnership with University of Illinois Spurlock Museum and History Harvest for the “Sewn in Memory” exhibit to be on display through July 10.
The display features more than a dozen panels made by central Illinois residents in the 1980s and early 1990s for the AIDS Memorial Quilt, with each panel commemorating a person who died of AIDS or an AIDS-related condition.
As he prepares to leave, Benner said he wants to thank the community for the support they’ve shown him and his group.
“It’s very heartfelt, and it shows what a great community this is,” he said.