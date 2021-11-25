SAVOY — Eric Hiatt first got involved with the Jaycees in Springfield because he wanted to be more involved in his community.
So when he relocated to Champaign-Urbana for a new job and found the Champaign-Urbana Jaycees chapter had ended back in 2000, he restarted it.
A few years later, Hiatt, 33, of Savoy has been elected president of the statewide organization, Illinois Jaycees.
One of Hiatt’s goals as statewide president will be reaching out to Generation Z to help build membership in the 40 Jaycees chapters across the state, he said.
“One of my goals is to target people right out of college,” he said.
The Jaycees is a social, community service and leadership development organization for men and women ages 18-40.
Hiatt said adults in that age group typically aren’t as active in local events, and involvement in the Jaycees offers them opportunities to feel connected with their communities.
Hiatt, who has worked for the University of Illinois System as a resource and policy analyst since 2017, grew up in McHenry. He received a college scholarship through the Jaycees — another reason he said he wanted to join a Jaycees chapter after college and give back.
Hiatt graduated from Illinois College in Jacksonville in 2011. Last year, he served as vice president of programming for the Illinois Jaycees, and this year, he has been the statewide organization’s administrative vice president.
Champaign-Urbana Jaycees President Lanna Bartko said Hiatt recruited her to join that chapter in 2018 when he was its president.
“It’s just an amazing organization that gives me an opportunity to be able to do the community service that I love and that my family has always been involved in,” she said.
Hiatt said the restarted Champaign-Urbana Jaycees had about 20 members before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
It currently has about that many members again, “and hopefully we are going to continue to grow now,” he said.
As leader of the statewide organization, Hiatt said he plans to encourage all 40 chapters to take on projects to help reduce food insecurity.
One in 6 children suffers from food insecurity, he said, and “it’s something every chapter can help with.”
The Champaign-Urbana chapter, which meets monthly, is open to new members and isn’t limited to residents of those two cities residents, Hiatt said.
The Illinois Jaycees and its chapters throughout the state are part of JCI, which has more than 5,000 chapters and more than 200,000 members in 120 countries.