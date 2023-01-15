CHAMPAIGN — Dawn Mosley Blackman Sr. was just a child when she learned the importance of service to others from her mother.
At 70, she’s still living that lesson every day, whether she’s teaching kids crafts and gardening (and slipping in math and language lessons in the process) or handing out food through north Champaign’s Church of the Brethren.
It’s not as though she couldn’t do this work, she said.
“You’ve got to care about people,” she said. “We’re not here just to get what we can for ourselves.”
Blackman is about getting things done without recognition. So her reaction to being chosen to receive one of the three honors being handed out today at the Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration in Urbana has been to deflect credit to others.
Many people and organizations work right along with her, she said, and her church has supported what she does.
“This is an award that should be going to the church,” Blackman said.
It’s called the James R. Burgess Jr./Susan Freiburg Humanitarian Award, and it’s given to someone who makes the community a better place, said Mary Catherine Roberson, acting community relations manager for the city of Champaign.
Blackman, who serves as outreach pastor at Church of the Brethren and steward of Randolph Street Community Garden, has a long history of working with local kids.
The mother of one adult daughter, she’s been called Grandma by legions of children who made her former business an after-school hangout, attended the summer camps she arranged and learned from her how to garden, knit, use tools and other skills to make them more self-sufficient.
Blackman grew up in Chicago, one of nine children in her family and the daughter of two parents who ran their own businesses — her mom doing catering and operating a home hair salon and her dad doing home decor and repairs and furniture refinishing. Her dad taught her how to glaze windows when she was 9 years old, she recalled.
Her mother was always involved in volunteer work for their church and involved her and her siblings in that work, Blackman said.
She grew up Catholic and went to Catholic schools from grade school through high school, traveled abroad extensively when she was married to a man in the Air Force, and after returning to the U.S. worked in restaurant management for such chains as Denny’s and Ponderosa Steakhouse and also operated her own sewing business.
She relocated from Chicago to Champaign in 1993 in search of a more affordable rent for her sewing business and operated a business in downtown Champaign called Motherland Fashion Design.
She wound up at Church of the Brethren one day in 1995 when her car broke down and she was able to walk to it, she recalled.
She began working with children when they’d stop by her downtown shop after school, Blackman said.
She taught them how to sew and crochet, let them decorate her windows, and “it just grew from there,” she said.
Blackman began offering summer camps for kids, structuring her programs so any child could come for free one day a week, she said.
“There were always kids who didn’t have money for camp,” she recalled.
Church of the Brethren later adopted her work with children as a ministry of the church, Blackman said.
“God just opened doors,” she said.
Before she retired, Blackman also worked part-time for FedEx for 13 years, and currently does all her work for the church as a volunteer.
Before COVID-19 came along, she ran an after-school program at the church, but now she hands out snacks to kids who come to the door and some kids drop in for homework help and to use the computers, she said. She teaches all kids who come to the church, both boys and girls, how to knit, she said.
The church serves as the fiscal agent for the nearby Randolph Street Community Garden, where Blackman teaches kids how to grow food. She also teaches them how to can and dehydrate foods, and when the church sells garden produce, the children get practice doing math and learning customer service, she said.
“I’m training the next generation of volunteers,” she said.
In addition to her work with kids, Blackman said she also works with the church’s emergency food pantry and the Washington Square apartments food program.
She also helps distribute books and clothing donated to the church.
Of her service work, Blackman says she’s “just doing with my life what I’m supposed to be doing.”
How she knows God is leading her work, she said, is that everything she puts her hand to flourishes.
“We’re just doing what Jesus did,” she said.
Her mother always taught her, “Do what you can,” and that’s the model she’s adopted for her own life, Blackman said.
“I do what I can,” she said.