MLK Celebration | C-U Trauma and Resiliency Initiative coordinator: More love and forgiveness
CHAMPAIGN — A native of Florida, Karen Simms was greatly influenced by a Minnesota college professor who helped to shape and define her desire to assist others.
The late Professor Paul Wellstone was active in Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaigns in the ’80s before going on to represent Minnesota in the U.S. Senate. Wellstone’s example greatly impacted Simms’ views and work toward social justice.
Simms, who earned a degree in African American studies with a minor in women’s studies, went on to law school. Her first internship was in public interest law. She began work in an HIV/AIDS program, which she did for 10 years in Indianapolis.
Being a single mother, she said she wanted a “smaller, quieter community” that had a university, and moved to Champaign-Urbana. Simms became director of Rape Crisis Services, now known as RACES, in Urbana.
After serving in other positions, she founded the Champaign-Urbana Trauma and Resiliency Initiative, a nonprofit of which she has been executive director since 2019.
The initiative “works with communities, organizations and groups to increase understanding of trauma, trauma-informed care, equity and resiliency through education, training and consultation. It also works with organizations, groups and schools to improve services and support to individuals impacted by trauma, community violence and adverse community experiences and promotes culturally responsive resiliency building for individuals, families and communities.”
Simms will be recognized for her social-justice efforts as the winner of this year’s Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award at the 20th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration, set for 3 p.m. Sunday.
Due to the pandemic, the ceremony will be held virtually via Zoom. The Zoom link will be promoted on the event page (mlkcelebration.org) and social media prior to the ceremony.
Ahead of the event, Simms talked about her work and King’s legacy.
Do you find your work with the Trauma and Resiliency Initiative fulfilling?
It is definitely fulfilling work. In this moment, it feels more important than ever.
(A healthy community) is a resilient community and a connected community where people look out for each other.
Martin Luther King talked about a beloved community in which you have a vision where policies, procedures and practices are in place to look out for our neighbors, where those who are disadvantaged have what they need.
How is the C-U Trauma and Resiliency Initiative funded?
I primarily receive funding from the Champaign County Mental Health Board, generous donations from the faith community, and I hope to be receiving a grant to work with neighborhoods on violence prevention and COVID-19 education.
What is your favorite Martin Luther King Jr. speech?
Probably “Why We Can’t Wait.” But in this moment, we’re going to do a show on ... television which was actually issued to the faith community to urge them to become more involved, to speak up more, to not be OK with the status of being OK.
Do you believe things are headed in the right direction in terms of race relations/justice?
Unfortunately, no. I think that would be the short answer. I think we’ve lost our way.
I think we’ve lost our sense of common humanity, and I think we’ve lost the love ethic.
You cannot create peaceful, loving communities with hate or division or anger or rage. The only way we’re going to have to get to the community we want is to be far more loving, far more forgiving ... and selfless.
We have become so self-centered as people, so we don’t see the suffering. It’s all interconnected.
Why do you think society has become more violent?
There’s this quote that says, “You cannot use the master’s tools to dismantle the system.” If we want a world that is good, equitable and just, we’re going to have to use different tools — love, care, restoration, kindness, being our brother and sister’s keeper.