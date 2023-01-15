URBANA — On her trip to Tutwiler, Miss., last November with the Urbana High School Habitat for Humanity Club, senior Halie Thompson took notes.
She learned several useful skills involved with building a house, of course, but other aspects of the trip were even more impactful. On the way to Mississippi, the class stopped at the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
They also made a trip to Money, Miss., where they toured the sites involved with the murder of Emmett Till, a Black 14-year-old whose lynching played a large role in sparking the civil-rights movement.
“It was really crazy to see,” she said.
As she planned an essay for her application for the Martin Luther King Jr. Advocacy for Justice Committee’s “Living The Dream” scholarship during the trip, she made sure to write down her thoughts so that she wouldn’t forget.
After she returned home to Urbana and digested the information she learned on the trip, she began writing an essay relating what she saw to King’s “The Other America” speech, in which he described one America in which prosperity and equality are plentiful, and another in which people lack opportunity and privilege.
“It was interesting to see all of these things in Tutwiler, and we want this good America, but we lived in this impoverished, unfortunate America,” she said.
Not only did she earn a $1,000 scholarship, she was also named the winner of the Claude Shelby President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement, which will be presented to her at today’s MLK Countywide Celebration, which begins at 5 p.m. at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
It wasn’t only her essay that landed her the award. The multisport athlete ranks near the top of her class academically, and after serving as class president the last three years, she’s the school’s student senate president this year.
“She’s very hardworking,” said Urbana High guidance counselor Kirsten Kirkwood, who has known Thompson since she was in the eighth grade. “I think a lot of people think things just come easy for her, but no, she genuinely puts the work in.
“She just pushes herself to achieve her goals, and it’s OK if she’s not perfect. She’s willing to put in the hard work, and that’s why it matters to her.”
While she’s undecided on what school she’ll attend, Thompson hopes to study psychology and ultimately become a therapist.
“If she can be someone who can listen to people and help people along life’s journey, she wants to do that,” Kirkwood said, “and I’m very proud of her for that.”