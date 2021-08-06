DANVILLE — Volunteers with the Vermilion County Handicapped Association don’t install wheelchair ramps for the money. There isn’t any.
Their payment comes in other forms. Like the joy on the recipients’ faces. The ramps are installed at no charge.
“Sometimes people have said, ‘This is the first time I’ve been able to get out on my own in two years,’” association President Kip Sullivan said. “One little girl, 8 years old, her dad took her around (on the ramp). When she got done, she was so excited, she said, ‘Let’s do it again! Let’s do it again!’
“We should’ve had a movie of that one,” Sullivan said. “It tugs at your heartstrings a little bit.”
One recipient two years ago “came out crying.”
“It’s amazing,” he said. “People are so appreciative of it sometimes.”
The group has built more than 300 of the ramps, and the work is still going strong. Every second and fourth Sunday of the month, weather permitting, the volunteers head out to a different home to make life a little easier for someone.
The pandemic has put a little crimp in their efforts this year and last year. Lumber prices are an impediment this year.
“Prices are terrible this year,” Sullivan said. “The last (ramp) cost $1,600 and would have cost $1,100 last year.”
The workers are a tight-knit group and have the work down to a science. They show up when they can, between 12 and 20 strong. More might show up when the word goes out that a particularly large ramp has to be put up.
“One guy in the group runs a saw,” said Sullivan, a retired plumber and pipefitter. “Everybody else jumps in where they’re needed, like nailing the frame together. Three or four guys start putting deck boards down. Others will dig.”
The 65-year-old Sullivan said the average age of the volunteers is around 60. There are some young volunteers, but more are needed.
Work generally starts at 9 a.m. and finishes between noon and 1 p.m.
One fringe benefit is a meal cooked for the volunteers by Leora Clark, owner of Lee’s Famous Recipes of Danville.
The ramp length is generally determined by the height of the dwelling. A trailer entrance is typically 3 feet off the ground and will require a ramp of 36 feet. An entry 2 feet high requires a 24-foot ramp.
Though all of the ramps are built at no charge, a few recipients make donations.
The bulk of the needed funds come from the group’s annual Harley-Davidson motorcycle raffle. This year’s drawing will be held Sept. 11 at Fatman’s Warehouse in Danville. Tickets for a chance to win the motorcycle, which are $25 apiece, are available throughout the county.
As expected, most of the ramp recipients are elderly.
“You find out how fortunate you are, really,” Sullivan said. “When we have that raffle, we tell people, ‘You could be next. You could need one of these next year.’”
The Vermilion County Handicapped Association has been around since 1992 and originally raised money for Special Olympics but later switched to keeping everything local.
Sullivan has been helping to build ramps nearly that long.
“I enjoy doing it. I really do,” he said. “You feel like you’re giving back to the community a little bit for somebody that needs it. A lot of people wouldn’t be available to afford it.”
Only Vermilion County residents are eligible to receive a ramp.
When Sullivan started helping, he didn’t think the group would get as many requests as it has.
“You just never catch up,” he said. “We always have a waiting list. We have about eight on there right now.”
To get on the waiting list, call 217-662-6331. A recording will play, and the caller can leave their name and address. An application will be sent, and ramps will be built in the order the applications are received.
Shirley Gibson, who requested a ramp last summer, had one built this year.
The group did “an excellent job,” she said.
“It was amazing how quickly they did it,” she said. “They were friendly, very much so. I would recommend them to anyone.”
She said she had tried for a year and a half to find a contractor to build one for her and her husband, without success.