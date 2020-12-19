Name Dropping | Tolono resident has a giving heart
There are a lot of caring people who populate the Tolono area. Pam Steele can vouch for that.
The Tolono resident has collected food items for the past several years for the less fortunate. She has asked that people who wish to donate put items in totes that she keeps on her front porch. Steele then takes the non-perishable food to The Giving Place in Tolono that is operated by the town’s United Methodist Church.
The Giving Place serves the Unit 7 school district, which includes Tolono, Sadorus, Philo, Sidney and Pesotum. But it is only open from 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, so Steele felt she would help by having her house serve as a collection point.
The need has been especially acute since March when the pandemic hit. Area residents have ramped up their giving even more lately as the Christmas season approaches.
“I bet you I’ve probably got $1,000 worth of food in there in the last two weeks,” Steele said.
She beats the drum on social media to remind people of the need.
“I do a lot of social media posts for drop-offs at my porch,” she said this week. "I have some people who donate on a regular basis.”
Others donate occasionally.
Some give food, and others donate money. Anyone who wants to donate financially can write a check to The Giving Place, and she will buy food items to give to the charity. She shops for the facility “almost every week.”
Steele has been collecting food items for about three years, and “this is the biggest week since I’ve started.”
To donate food or checks, bring or mail them to Steele at 808 E. Benham St., Tolono 61880. She also takes Venmo. Her email address is eleets@gmail.com
Worker honors Salt Fork seniors
Darryl Dickelman felt badly for the seniors in the class of 2020 who didn’t get to experience what many of their predecessors did. They were robbed by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I remember my senior year in high school. It was one of the best years in my life.”
So when Salt Fork High School was closed in the spring because of the pandemic, “my heart broke for the kids.”
Dickelman, a maintenance worker at the high school, said he didn’t know what to do to recognize the class. Then he got an idea. As he was bringing down the flag at the high school one day, he noticed it “had been in a lot of storms. It was in raggedy shape.”
Dickelman said he thought it was kind of symbolic of what the country’s been through this year.
“As a nation we’ve seen some dark days,” he said. “I don’t think any of us were prepared for what we’ve seen.”
Dickelman decided to preserve the flag in a flag box at the high school in honor of the class of 2020.
“I kind of married the two ideas together. I thought I could dedicate it to that class. It might not be much, but with my military background, I thought it would be the right thing to do,” he said.
He asked his son, Marc Dickelman of Austin, Texas, who works at a polymar plant to design the front logo and create the art work for the box. His brother, Bryan Dickelman of Eureka Springs, Ark., Bryan’s son, Hunter; and a co-worker, Jason Hill, built the box and did “all the lay-ins” in their carpenter shop.
The glass front reads, “Dedicated to the class of 2020. We didn’t finish, but didn’t quit.”
Said Dickelman: “This isn’t about me. I want it to be about them and what they went through. They overcame some pretty big obstacles to graduate.”
Movies on tap at Westville library
The new year will include Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies beginning at 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at Westville Public Library.
The first film of the new year is a classic featuring the Rat Pack.
Danny Ocean gathers 11 of his friends to pull off the heist of the century in Las Vegas on New Years Eve.
Call 217-267-3170 to reserve a seat.
Social distancing requirements will be followed, so there will be a limit on the people allowed to reserve a seat. Snacks will be available.
Mustaches for toys
Arcola Police Department raised more than $3,000 during its mustache drive to benefit the community’s fire department Christmas toy drive.
During November the department’s eight officers grew their mustaches for the cause.
“I challenged the guys each day to raise $1. They could put in a dollar, or someone in the community could give them a dollar for the fee,” Police Chief Tad Freezeland said.
Some of the officers who had goatees shaved their chin whiskers to leave just the mustache. Freezeland spotlighted a different officer every five days on Facebook.
“It was a nice way to raise money,” he said. “It went well over what we expected.”
The department has been observing a “no-shave November” for the past five to six years. Freezeland decided to “change it up” this year.
The officers “seemed to like that better. The citizens liked it, too. It was nothing to be sitting by the side of the road or to be flagged down to give us money. The community really stepped up.”
Rodgers appointed to Levi Strauss & Co. board
Elliott Rodgers, a 1993 graduate of Champaign Central High School, has been appointed to the board of directors of Levi Strauss & Co., San Francisco.
Rodgers serves as chief information officer of Ulta Beauty Inc. and has more than a decade of experience in the retail industry.
“Elliott has deep knowledge of ecommerce, digital transformations and how to drive operational excellence in today’s omnichannel supply chain,” said Stephen C. Neal, chair of the board of Levi Strauss & Co. “His expertise in all of these areas will be invaluable as we focus on direct-to-consumer and continue to look for innovative ways to get our products to our consumers when, where and how they want them.”
Rodgers became chief information officer of Ulta Beauty in September after having held several supply chain roles since joining the company in November 2013, most recently serving as chief supply chain officer. Prior to joining Ulta Beauty, Rodgers was director of operations, Target.com & Mobile, at Target. In this role, he was responsible for Target’s ecommerce website and fulfillment operations and co-led Target’s omnichannel supply chain pilot programs. Previously, Rodgers held operational leadership roles spanning retail, financial services and logistics at Target, Citibank and the United States Army.
Rodgers holds a B.S. in political science from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.
FFA member receives Farm Credit grant
Hope Watts, a student and FFA member at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, has received a $1,000 Supervised Agricultural Experience grant from Farm Credit.
The grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand SAE projects, a requirement that all FFA members must complete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.
Watts is a daughter of Bill and Rhonda Watts. Her application was selected from among 5,968 applications nationwide.
Farm Bureau presents awards, elects directors
Mark Willard of Rossville was presented the Vermilion County Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award, and Joan Dale of Schlarman Academy in Danville received the Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Award at Farm Bureau’s 102nd annual meeting in early December.
Willard served on the Farm Bureau board of directors for 17 years (1999-2016), including 12 as an officer. He has been a strong member recruiter — recognized many times with the IFB Director Five distinction for signing five or more new members. He continues to contact friends and neighbors to encourage their ongoing Farm Bureau membership.
Another of Willard’s passions has been Ag in the Classroom. Willard would visit his wife, Susie’s, classroom and talk about being a farmer when she was a teacher at Liberty School in Danville. He has also worked with her on the AITC partnership with the Douglas Discovery Garden, building garden boxes for students to plant seedlings in at the garden.
Willard has served on the Vermilion County Farm Bureau Foundation board since its 2008 inception. He served as the interlocking member with the FB board, including chairman for the last eight years.
Dale has been a teacher in Vermilion County for 25 years — 20 of them in Danville District 118. She has been a language arts teacher for fourth- through sixth-graders at Schlarman the last five years.
Dale has used Ag in the Classroom for nearly all of those years. Last spring when schools shut down, she was one of the teachers who used the grab and go activity bags for remote lessons. She is also incorporating the current zoom AITC lessons with her students.
Dale came to Danville from the south Chicago suburbs 32 years ago and said she and her students have learned a lot about farming and food through the Ag in the Classroom program.
Dudley in Vermilion Advantage spotlight
The Vermilion Advantage board, Danville, will vote Monday on the appointment of Timothy Dudley of Decatur as its president/chief executive officer.
Dudley would replace Vicki Haugen, who led Vermilion Advantage since its inception 37 years as a Vermilion County-based economic development corporation. Ms. Haugen died Feb. 11.
Dudley has specialized in economic development for nearly a decade throughout central Illinois. In his current role for the city of Decatur, he has spearheaded a revitalization of the city’s downtown.
His key achievements included the $65 million construction of a Community Care Campus that was funded in part through the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. In his prior experience managing the Central Illinois region for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, one of his chief accomplishments was to acquire grant support for Archer Daniels Midland in the construction of the Midwest Inland Port to improve transportation and logistics.
Vermilion Advantage Board Chair Stephen Nacco said Dudley has hands-on experience “addressing regional needs not unlike our own.”
“He led major downtown-restoration projects in Macon County and throughout central Illinois. He attracted industry to the regions he served. He supported the workforce needs of manufacturers. He helped welcome retailers into his communities. With this guy, we’re getting a full-service master in economic development.”
Best of all, Nacco said Dudley has family ties to Danville and has worked in the region on past projects.
Dudley plans to begin work in early January.
“I am honored and humbled to be chosen as the next president/CEO of Vermilion Advantage. I can’t wait to get started,” Dudley said.
Smith named student of the month
Chloe Smith of Gifford, daughter of Jay Smith and Kelley Higgins, has been named a student of the month at Rantoul Township High School.
The senior started the school year with a 5.298 grade-point average and ranked 12th in her class of 166 students.
Her school activities have included varsity softball, junior varsity and varsity volleyball, FFA and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, including one year as a team leader.
Smith has held several offices in the school’s FFA chapter — president, student advisor, treasurer, sentinel and week chair.
Honors or awards Smith has received include Scholar Athlete awards in softball, varsity letter award in softball, Award of Excellence, Science Award (excellence in honors chemistry), Social Studies Award, Foreign Language Award, Mathematics Award, academic letter winner and FFA outstanding sophomore.
Smith has been involved in several civic and volunteer activities. They include volunteering for at-risk families, Farm Progress, church nursery, agriculture safety day and ag expo day, plus kindergarten helper and various sports camps.
Smith has worked at Pet Designs, Covered in Chocolate Bakery, Higgins Septic Service and babysitting.
Smith plans to graduate in December and then begin college at Kansas University, where she will take American sign language classes to better prepare for her future. She has been told she will lose most of her hearing
“While preparing for my future in a medical standpoint, I also plan on working for a future in social work or criminal law at KU,” Smith said.
“Social work or criminal law will allow me to accomplish one of my biggest goals in life — helping people,” Smith said.
