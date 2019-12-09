Need gifts wrapped? Habitat is here to help
CHAMPAIGN — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County employees and volunteers will be wrapping holiday gifts at Champaign’s Market Place mall in exchange for donations to fund future home builds.
Gift-wrapping stations will be in front of Macy’s and the H&M store during regular mall hours from Friday through Christmas Eve.
Gifts can be wrapped while you wait or they can be dropped off to be wrapped while you shop. The items to be wrapped don’t have to have been purchased at the mall.
Volunteers are also needed to help wrap gifts, according to Habitat.
Sign up to help at cuhabitat.org.