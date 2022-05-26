CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign is rolling out a new program to foster community engagement. And a local native is glad she can be a part of it.
Jacqueline Kalipeni grew up in Champaign and is the supervisor of the newly minted Neighborhood Ambassador Program, which is designed to help head off community violence.
The city allotted $1.2 million in federal virus-relief funds for the program, which employs four ambassadors.
“It’s a program the city council decided to approve due to the increase of crime in Champaign,” Kalipeni said. “The city council has really put their hands into that so we can ... make sure Champaign is a great place to work, place and live.”
The ambassadors will undergo 80 hours of training, spending time with police as well as learning CPR and how to use a defibrillator and to de-escalate and remediate tense situations. They will also be part of listening-mechanism training.
Ambassadors will take part in “a lot of engagement and education events in order to re-engage community members with their own neighborhood, helping neighborhoods empower themselves in their decision-making for the things that they want,” Kalipeni said.
The ambassadors will work with all Champaign residents to let them know what they can and can’t do in their neighborhoods — “if they’re having problems with their neighbors to work out ways to engage and ... love their neighbor,” Kalipeni said.
One day, they might set up a neighborhood movie night. Another, they might be involved in downtown activities. They will also work with organizations such as the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club and Champaign Park District.
“Still a lot of the same activities, but with a new twist,” she said.
The Neighborhood Ambassador program is a bit of a hybrid. Kalipeni said some other communities in the U.S. have such programs, but most are offered during the day. Champaign’s will be primarily focused toward the evenings.
“That way, there will be more access to residents after work, to have real conversations and make sure people are aware what’s going on not only within their neighborhood but the entire city as well,” she said.
The ambassadors will start their engagement work with local residents from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the city-sponsored CommYOUnity block party at Country Brook Apartments.
“The neighborhood ambassadors will be actively participating in city and community events and working proactively to help address wellness and safety concerns all over the city,” said John Ruffin, Champaign’s neighborhood relations manager. “In addition to providing assistance to neighborhoods, they’ll serve an important role in identifying and addressing minor issues before they become bigger public-safety concerns.”
The project will operate year-round, primarily Tuesdays through Saturdays.
The ambassadors will help address safety and wellness concerns in neighborhoods and on the streets.
Ruffin said one of the key assets the city was looking for in selecting neighborhood ambassadors was “folks who had a strong customer-service background and ... someone who came to us with a service mindset in terms of wanting to serve the residents and workers.”
He said selecting the ambassadors was not easy.
“We had a great pool of candidates who applied,” Ruffin said. “We’re happy with the great diversity of the candidate team we ended with.”
The ambassadors won’t be police, but they will provide additional support to augment the emergency responders in the downtown community and in neighborhoods to make them active, safe places.
All of those involved seem to be invested in seeing the program succeed — none more so than Kalipeni.
“I grew up in Champaign,” she said. “I went to Edison Middle School, Champaign Centennial, the U of I. I’m really passionate about this program because I love this town.”