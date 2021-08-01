URBANA — New supportive housing for one of the most vulnerable populations in Champaign County — people who are disabled, unable to work and waiting to get Supplemental Social Security assistance approved — is becoming available soon in Urbana.
Construction has been completed on Pinewood Place, a new development with four single-story buildings at 1606 E. Colorado Ave., U.
Pinewood Place will offer 24 one-bedroom apartments, and the hope is to get them all fully leased by the end of August, said Lily Walton, executive director of the Housing Authority of Champaign County.
The apartments will be available as temporary housing for those with special needs through referrals from townships throughout the county.
Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth said it can take one to five years for Supplemental Social Security payments to be approved, which can leave some people with disabilities homeless or on the brink of homelessness and living on limited township assistance. In her township, she said, that’s up to $300 a month.
“This group of people is so vulnerable because they have no ability to meet their basic needs,” she said.
Pinewood Place was developed under an agreement between the city of Urbana and Maple Grove Development Corp., a nonprofit affiliate of the county housing authority.
Each of the apartments will come with a washer and dryer, dishwasher and kitchen appliances, including a microwave oven.
Pinewood Place will also have an on-site office for case-management services, a community kitchen and a community room with computer stations.
The housing authority will manage the property and plans to make supportive services available through local agencies based on what individual residents need.
That may include such things as housekeeping, cooking, laundry and personal budgeting help for individual residents and computer classes, health education and recreational activities offered on a group basis.
Walton said people with special needs will be able to remain in these units until their Social Security benefits begin, and then they will receive housing vouchers to move to affordable housing of their choice elsewhere.
This is the housing authority’s first local development using this model, Walton said.