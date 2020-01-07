Early on in executive director Rob Dalhaus III’s time at C-U at Home, he noticed a problem with the organization’s One Winter Night, at least in perception.
The event, at which people spend a night in boxes on the street in downtown Champaign, raised money for the people in need that the organization serves. But not enough of the homeless people were integrally involved.
“I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback, but I also get some negative feedback, just with, ‘Those people, they’re just out there for the night, and they don’t know how it is,’ ” Dalhaus said. “And it’s kind of an ‘Us and them,’ kind of thing.
“You have people with an address, and the people without, you stay over here. And that’s not what it’s about. That’s not what I want it to be. I want it to be a true community effort of those with an address and those without coming together.”
So Dalhaus and his staff made a push over the last three years to get the people that C-U at Home serves through its shelters, transitional homes, and other services, involved with the event.
And this year, at least a dozen people who use the organization’s services will be volunteering at the event, which takes place on Friday, Feb. 7.
“Obviously it serves as a huge awareness event and obviously a huge fundraiser for us,” Dalhaus said, ‘but the last two to three years, and especially this year, we’ve made it a high priority to not only engage people in the community to be a part of this event, but to engage our friends on the street to be a part of this event. We have at least a dozen of our friends on the street who are signed up to help volunteer at the event.”
C-U at Home has set a goal of raising $350,000 for this year’s event, which is $100,000 more than last year’s goal. Dalhaus said they’re currently $30,000 ahead of last year’s pace, when the organization raised $269,000. Much of that increase has come from larger one-time gifts.
“I feel over this last year, we were really planting a lot of seeds in the minds of folks in the community about the emergency shelter especially,” Dalhaus said. “And so I think it’s just a matter of, it takes however many touch points before it kind of clicks with them. We have gotten a lot of positive media coverage, and I think that’s extended our reach to the masses. And now, we’re seeing that pay off in the form of financial support.”
The reason for the increased goal is that C-U at Home is that the organization will partner with Austin’s Place, the downtown women’s shelter, to add a women’s shelter to its facilities beginning in November. C-U at Home added an emergency shelter last winter. Dalhaus said its expected expenses are $130,000 greater this year.
While they’re outpacing their fundraising for last year, Dalhaus said they’re short on box-dwellers as compared to recent years and still looking for more.
This year, the event will feature more musical performances mixed throughout its typical presentations. Dalhaus also said volunteers will help box-dwellers engage on social media, adding to its ability to raise money online.
As always, the event is a balance between the ability to show people the discomfort of living on the street and the ability to reach as many people as possible.
“When I first started (in 2017), two of our guys on the street came up to me and they had some frustration like, ‘Rob, we don’t even get a box,’” Dalhaus said. “They were cordial about it for the most part. I said, ‘We want to make this event as difficult as possible, but we also want people to come out and participate, because if nobody comes out and participates, we don’t have the funds to support you throughout the year. So we make it difficult, we tell people, you can’t have heaters, that kind of stuff, but we also want people to show up and support. By the end of it, both of the guys we were talking to were like, ‘Oh yeah, I totally get that.’”