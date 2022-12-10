'No better way to give back' than at Daily Bread Soup Kitchen
CHAMPAIGN — Yvette Whiteley was directing traffic in the kitchen. Ellen Harms was busy preparing hundreds of red and green knapsacks for an upcoming giveaway.
Other volunteers — nearly 25 of them — buzzed around Daily Bread Soup Kitchen on Thursday morning, readying 314 hot meals and 198 sack lunches for hundreds of hungry mouths.
The group moved effectively and cohesively, clearly enjoying its weekly chance to come together. Thursday’s crew takes great pride in what it does.
“All of these people, they’re here, they volunteer, they do what they’re asked to do,” Whiteley said. “We all have different skill sets. Most of us don’t know each other except for our Thursday soup kitchen thing.”
Camaraderie is evident among Daily Bread’s Thursday crew, an all-volunteer cast who donated time to complete a myriad of tasks for the do-it-all kitchen. Daily crews of 20-25 people sort mail, cook meals and distribute clothing like coats and socks to those who need it most.
Every day has a different crew — Thursday’s volunteers are quick to lightheartedly quip that they’re the best — with doctors, paramedics, professors, accountants, students and farmers all donating their time.
“I’m amazed about like, we work with some people in the line, like, how old is Ann?” volunteer Denise Davinroy said, guessing 94 years old before someone else interjected to say 96. “She stands up on that line for four hours with me.”
Many of the volunteers skew older because retirees often have more time to donate. Others find time to give around their families and full-time jobs. Or both.
“I live right down the street,” said Corion Salahuddin, who makes his volunteering work around a busy schedule with a full-time job and five kids. “I get a chance to see some of my neighbors and the people who I interact with on a daily basis.”
Thursday’s entrée: an Asian-inspired beef and broccoli meal with plenty of sautéed vegetables. It was impossible to ignore the sizzle — or the smell — of fresh cubes of raw beef hitting a hot pan of oil in the kitchen.
“We allow people to take two meals, that’s the max,” Whiteley said. “When they (could eat) inside, they used to be able to get seconds.”
The kitchen switched to a walk-up model after the pandemic began 33 months ago and now offers a hot meal and a sack lunch to anybody who wants one.
There’s no date set for the return of indoor dining; COVID-19 transmission numbers will dictate when folks can return to the dining room. For now, pallets of takeout bags, containers and produce rise toward the ceiling near the front of the room.
Whiteley is the quarterback of Thursday’s kitchen crew, which arrived around 7 a.m. to start preparing the food. She’s also in charge of buying food for the kitchen, which sources plenty of donations from local stores and restaurants as well.
The rest of the crew trickled in about an hour later. At almost 10:30, they began handing out meals — an activity that would continue for the next two hours.
Heading that group were Nancy Smith and Jeanne Schacht, who have donated their time since 2017 and 2018, respectively.
“It’s just a nice community service,” Schacht said. “You’re just helping people. I’ve done some different things. There’s one gentleman that’s blind and I’ve actually walked him home because he couldn’t see. So it’s just a nice thing to be doing.”
As they prepared to send meals out the door, Ellen Harms lead a crew of about six people in the organization’s annex building just feet away from the kitchen’s entrance.
They were preparing Christmas-colored knapsacks filled with fresh toiletries, clothes, fun items and holiday treats for those in need.
The sacks — green for men, red for women and vibrant designs for kids — are stocked with shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, scarfs and small gifts ranging from decks of cards to puzzle books.
“We only do the knapsacks once a year,” Harms said. “We think of it as a Christmas present to our guests. A lot of the people that we see, that’s kind of their only Christmas present. They’re not in touch with family. So that’s how we think of the holiday thing. But we also give out all the stuff that’s in these all year.”
Last year they gave away 700 sacks. This year, they’re hoping to give away up to 800 when they go out to the community next week.
Stacks of sacks filled entire rooms as Harms and her crew assembled more. They had about 500 already made, including more than 100 bags from Meghan Burgess’ fifth-grade class at Holy Cross School that would arrive Friday.
“The fact that my class has been able to stuff the bags and see how many we actually were able to prepare for those patrons, and then delivering them tomorrow, I think is just really incredible,” Burgess said.
“It really helps them, you know, get into the spirit of giving, because that’s really what this season is all about. It’s about putting others first and not really focusing on yourself.”
At almost 11 a.m., the crowd outside the kitchen grew. Smith and Schacht were sending food out the door as longtime volunteer Charlie Brown kept a watchful eye on the expanding line.
Brown is among the few volunteers who works more than once a week. His job is to keep the line calm and orderly. It isn’t always easy.
“When I first started out here and asked my guests to wear their masks and social distance six feet apart, I had a lot of pushback,” Brown said. “I got knocked down out here, I got spit on, a lot of things happened physically out here because the guests didn’t want to comply with that.”
“This will be my third winter out here, so I pretty well know the guests, they know how I go. And so now it’s worked a lot better.”
What’s kept him coming back?
“God,” Brown said. “It’s a need in our community that needs to be filled. There’s no better way to give back. We’re being challenged in our country and our world, lot of people don’t have the basic, essential food. And to be able to come here every day, and to be able to assist in providing these meals, and having warm meals to take with them and to be able to eat gets me up every day.”